Arnold Schwarzenegger confirms plans for sixth Terminator movie, with James Cameron producing

Yes, yes, we know… he told us he’d be back. In fact, he’s told us that quite a few times now.

However, despite the critical and commercial disappointment of 2015’s soft reboot ‘Terminator: Genisys,’ series stalwart Arnold Schwarzenegger has confirmed plans are in motion for a sixth ‘Terminator’ movie, with him on board to star – and series creator James Cameron on board as producer.

The 69-year old screen veteran, former professional bodybuilder and politician tells Screen Daily, “It is back… It is moving forward. He [Cameron] has some good ideas of how to continue with the franchise… I will be in the movie.”

This would seem to disprove reports earlier this year that, following the ‘Genisys’ misfire, Schwarzenegger was done with the series that made him a movie star.

While Cameron will likely be too busy working on his four ‘Avatar’ sequels back-to-back to be too deeply involved in any new ‘Terminator’ film, his creative involvement will doubtless be considered a major plus point for the ailing sci-fi action series.

Schwarzenegger with James Cameron in 2009 (credit: WENN)

After directing and co-writing 1984’s original ‘The Terminator’ and its 1991 sequel ‘Terminator 2: Judgement Day,’ Cameron has had no further involvement in the franchise, although he did offer his endorsement on ‘Genisys.’

Schwarzenegger, meanwhile, has appeared in every film in the series except for 2009’s fourth instalment, ‘Terminator: Salvation,’ made while he was still serving as Governor of California.

Directed by Alan Taylor (‘Thor: The Dark World,’ ‘Game of Thrones’), ‘Terminator: Genisys’ had originally been intended to launch a new trilogy, but after it went over poorly with audiences and enjoyed only modest box office success ($440 million worldwide off a reported $155 million budget), it seems unlikely that any further film in the series would pick up where it left off.

As well as another ‘Terminator,’ Schwarzenegger says that plans are still in motion for ‘Twins’ sequel ‘Triplets’ with Danny DeVito and Eddie Murphy, which he says may go into production later this year: “the script will be finished in a month… it’s just around the corner.”

A second ‘Conan the Barbarian’ sequel, ‘The Legend of Conan,’ is also still on the drawing board; Schwarzenegger says it is currently “being rewritten.”

‘Terminator 2: Judgement Day’ will be re-released to UK cinemas in 3D on 29 August.

