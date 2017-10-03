Arnold Schwarzenegger bonds with son Joseph Baena at the gym on his birthday

Joseph Baena is a chip off the block – and here he is with his dad Arnold Schwarzenegger having a lovely birthday workout at the gym.

Arnie posted this shot of the pair of them sculpting yesterday, with a lovely message to go with it on his son’s special day.

“Happy birthday Joseph! You’re a fantastic son and a great training partner. You get stronger and smarter every year and I’m so proud of you. I love you,” he captioned.





The Austrian Oak, 70, and Baena, now 20, occasionally appear together on Arnie’s Instagram page.

Memorably, the pair of them donned lederhosen and walloped down a few steins at Oktoberfest around this time last year.





Baena is the love child that Arnold had with his former housekeeper, Mildred Baena, an affair which ended the former governor of California’s marriage to Maria Shriver.

He also posted a shot of one of his other offspring just a few days ago, to celebrate the birthday of Christopher Schwarzenegger, who’s also 20.





“Happy birthday Christopher! You’re a wonderful student, a hilarious and kind soul, and a fantastic son. I’m so proud of you, I love you, and I can’t wait to see what’s next,” he wrote.

Arnie also has budding actor Patrick, 24, and daughters Katherine, 27 and Christina, 26.

