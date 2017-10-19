Armando Iannucci interview: ‘The danger is turning Donald Trump into a comedy character. He’s not. He's dangerous'

There are few satirists who have made Britain laugh quite like Armando Iannucci the mastermind behind The Thick of It, I’m Alan Partridge, and Veep.

Critical acclaim has welcomed almost every single one of his projects, winning the 52-year-old some very famous fans. Among them is Jason Isaacs, who admits to being familiar with “every nanosecond” of his output, from the Oscar-nominated In the Loop to the BBC Radio 4 show On the Hour.

As with all of his work, Iannucci’s second feature film, The Death of Stalin, which stars Isaacs, Jeffrey Tambor, Steve Buscemi, Michael Palin, and Andrea Riseborough, has touched a few nerves. Centring on the aftermath of the Soviet leader’s death — and based on a graphic novel of the same name — Russia’s communist party has already called on the Kremlin to ban the film.

Sitting down with The Independent, Iannucci spoke about the upcoming project (likening the titular character’s reign to America’s current President), while also discussing Brexit, heading into space, and learning how to laugh at Donald Trump. Read the full Q&A below.

Before this, I re-watched The Thick of It.

You must have been depressed! Now that seems like the Golden age, where politics actually worked.

I remember watching In the Loop with my Dad, who joked how it must be difficult constantly seeing the world in such a cynical way.

The scary thing is, In the Loop was true. When we played the film in Washington, one congressional aides put their hand up and said ‘Can we just apologise, because all of that is true.’ In the Loop was based on the stories we had heard in the lead up to the Iraq War, the misunderstandings. The Defence Secretary at the time, Donald Rumsfeld, was recruiting people to help run the Iraq after the invasion. You had people who did not know the language or the customs. There was a period at these barriers where marines would put their hand up to say stop, but the cars would keep driving forwards and the marines would shoot. It took six months before someone explained that putting your hand up meant come forward. There are lots of politicians who say the film was demeaning politics but privately they says it’s worse in real life.

Watching The Thick of It now, as part of the media, I look at certain characters and see people in my building.

There’s this constant pressure to perform, to be perfect. For the cameras, the microphones, and if you get a word wrong — especially now with social media — you have 24 hours of abuse.

Peter Capaldi in The Thick of It More

With Twitter being so widely used now, the show being very different today.

The characters would all be wrecks by the end, more than they were. There’s this mob rule taking place on social media which is a disturbing thing to see. Social media can be great, especially for engaging people and getting a message out there. The other side is, if anyone says something different to you, rather than engage with them you just cut them off. Democracy is about different opinions coming together, trying to hammer out something that appeals to the most people. Today, if you say something I disagree with, I can block you. That’s how democracy breaks down.

There’s been nothing quite like it before.

I wonder if there will be a backlash against it? I know of young people who have switched their Twitter off, they want to get out of Facebook.

Story Continues