Aquaman set pics reveal formidable Atlantean foes

‘Aquaman’ has his work cut out for him…

At least, when he goes up against these Atlantean villains.

It’s no secret that ‘Aquaman’ is currently in production, and it looks as though a number of new set photos have leaked online… and they give us a cool glimpse at the heavily-armoured Atlantean foes which Aquaman finds himself up against.

Thankfully, he’s got a pretty bitchin’ trident.

The first of these images (via ComicBookMovie.com) depicts Mera (played by Amber Heard) being chased across the rooftops by a heavily-armoured Atlantean army – presumably led by the villainous Ocean Master.





As we learned at SDCC recently, Ocean Master will have a number of Atlantean soldiers at his disposable… and that could mean some kind of Atlantean civil war, with Mera caught in the crossfire.

Thankfully, it looks as though she makes a daring escape.

But we haven’t really had a good look at those Atlantean soldier… until now.





Another new set image gives us a far better look at the Atlantean forces, and with a combination of heavy metal armour and scaled clothing, it looks as though they make formidable opponents.

And it’s reminiscent of a certain look from the comic books…

That Atlantean armour looks very familiar – Credit: DC Entertainment More

Will Aquaman leap to Mera’s rescue or can she handle herself?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

Either way, it looks as though Aquaman and his pals have a tough time ahead.

‘Aquaman’ stars Jason Momoa as Aquaman, alongside Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe and Temuera Morrison.

James Wan is directing the movie, based on a script by Will Beall.

‘Aquaman’ heads to cinemas on 21 December 2018.

