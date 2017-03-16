'Aquaman' Release Date Pushed Back 2 Months

Aquaman will be swimming into theaters a little later than originally planned.

The DC/Warner Bros. film is moving from Oct. 5, 2018 to the middle of holiday season, Dec. 21, 2018. It will open in 3D.

Aquaman is moving into a slot that is currently occupied by an untitled Fox film from James Cameron's Lightstorm Entertainment that was presumably being held for Avatar 2, however that film has not yet been given an official release date. Last week, Cameron said Avatar 2 would no longer be released in 2018 as expected.

Warner Bros. also announced Thursday that its PG-13 comedy Bastards would open Dec. 22 of this year. Horse Soldiers, a special forces drama starring Chris Hemsworth, will be released Jan. 19, 2018 in Imax.



Jason Momoa is playing the hero in Aquaman, with James Wan directing. Amber Heard is also starring as Mera, Aquaman's royal love interest, and Willem Dafoe is playing Aquaman’s advisor, scientist Dr.

Vulko. Patrick Wilson will play Orm, a villain who is also Aquaman’s half-brother.

Momoa will appear as Aquaman in November's Justice League.

Watch the Justice League trailer: