Aquaman has officially wrapped production

It’s official – ‘Aquaman’ has wrapped.

And Jason Momoa is celebrating in style.

Appearing on Instagram, the 38-year-old ‘Aquaman’ star revealed that production has officially wrapped on the upcoming DC superhero flick.

“I’m such a fan boy. I was so stoked and honored to meet @cwstoneking last night at @leftysmusichall fantastic venue,” he said. “CW is an amazing musician father man stud Aussie legend love ya bud. And I got to play is guitar ahahahahahhhhhhahhh. Such a fan girl. Any who check him out buy it all. Stay tuned We fucking wrap. Aquaman today. 114 days. BOOM. Should be a trip Aloha j”

And it sounds as though he’s got plenty to celebrate.

Jason Momoa stars as Aquaman alongside Amber Heard’s Mera in the character’s first ever solo outing. Although little is known about how this all goes down, it seems Momoa is happy to be starting from scratch… with no former-Aquamen to draw comparisons.

“We’ve never really seen anything from this guy before, so it’s fun to have a level playing field,” he previously told GQ Magazine. “There aren’t like four Aquamans before me. I get to set the tone for it.”

Quite what that tone is, remains to be seen.

But judging from his appearance in the ‘Justice League’ trailers, Aquaman is likely to be a very serious, badass version of the iconic DC hero.

Essentially, not at all living up to the character’s previously-lame reputation.

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Aquaman’ stars Jason Momoa as the iconic DC superhero, alongside Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, and Temuera Morrison.

James Wan directed the film, based on a script he co-wrote with Will Beall and Geoff Johns.

‘Aquaman’ heads to cinemas on 21 December 2018.

