'Aquaman' Finds Its Black Manta Villain With 'Get Down' Actor

By Borys Kit, The Hollywood Reporter

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who starred in Netflix’s Baz Luhrmann show The Get Down, is in early talks to put on his wetsuit for Warner Bros. Aquaman movie.

The actor has nabbed the part of Black Manta, one of the DC Comics villains. Director James Wan and the studio have been meeting with numerous actors for the part for the past two weeks, settling on Abdul-Mateen over the weekend. The official offer went out yesterday and the parties are now in talks.

If a deal makes, Abdul-Mateen will suit up as Manta, who first appeared in a DC comic in 1967 and stood out due to his unique battle-costume, trident, and deadly schemes.

Aquaman is a massive undertaking for the studio and the next DC movie to be going before cameras. An April start in Australia is being planned.

Jason Momoa is starring as the half human, half Atlantean who is king of the underwater seas. Amber Heard is on board as Mera, his royal love interest and Willem Defoe is playing Aquaman’s advisor, scientist Dr. Vulko. Patrick Wilson, who starred in Wan’s The Conjuring movies, reteams with the filmmaker to Orm, a villain who happens to be Aquaman’s half-brother.

Abdul-Mateen was a finalist for the role of Lando Calrissian in the Han Solo Star Wars spin-off movie thanks to the acclaim he received for his work on Get Down. Since then, he has booked roles in high-profile movies such Baywatch, the Dwayne Johnson-Zac Efron action comedy that opens this summer, and The Greatest Showman, Hugh Jackman’s musical take circus founder P.T. Barnum.

