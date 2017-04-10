April 10, 2017, Is an Important Date In the 'Blade Runner' Timeline

By Ryan Parker, The Hollywood Reporter

It seemed like such a long time into the future when Blade Runner was released in 1982, but today we reached an important date in the classic sci-fi film’s timeline.

The main story of Blade Runner takes place in 2019 Los Angeles, but one of the replicants Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) is tasked with “retiring,” Leon Kowalski, was created, or has the “incept date,” April 10, 2017.

For those who can’t remember, Leon was the replicant who violently escaped in the opening moments of the film after being asked about his mother, setting up that these androids were capable of murder.

Leon is also the first to be given the Voight-Kampff test, which helps humans authorities tell if someone is a replicant. It is during this test, he escapes.

With the lifespan of four years, Leon is only two when we meet him. He meets his demise at the hands of another replicant while he is attempting to kill Deckard.

The late Brion James played Leon.

The upcoming sequel, Blade Runner 2049, starring Ford and Ryan Gosling, is due out Oct. 6.





