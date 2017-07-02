'Wonder Woman' is the most successful DC Universe film to date

From Harpers Bazaar UK

As well as being popular with critics and fans alike, Wonder Woman's earning potential shows no signs of waning. This week, after just four weeks in cinemas, Wonder Woman became the biggest earner in the DC Universe, making more money than Suicide Squad or Batman v Superman did during their domestic box office runs.

As BoxOfficeGuru.com reported, Wonder Woman overtook Suicide Squad on Tuesday, by taking $325.1M in North America so far. Plus, Gal Gadot's superhero is expected to surpass $331 million over the 4th of July weekend, taking the movie's domestic total aboveBatman v Superman's $330 million.

Wonder Woman's totals become even more impressive when you take into account that Batman v Superman took 12 weeks at the box office to accrue its $330 million, a feat which Wonder Woman accomplished in a mere month.

Forbes is reporting that Wonder Woman has already beaten Man of Steel worldwide, and if it "finishes with $800 million, consider that it will be only 10% behind a film that featured Batman and Superman together as lead characters with Wonder Woman in a supporting role."

