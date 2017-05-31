Here's why Wonder Woman's origin story has been changed

From Digital Spy

Wonder Woman has been receiving the best reviews of the DC Extended Universe to date – even from us – and that's despite her origin story being changed.

Patty Jenkins's solo outing for Gal Gadot's superhero sees Diana Prince arrive in World War I and not World War II like William Moulton Marston's original vision, but there was a solid reasoning behind it.

"We are in a very WWI world today with nationalism and how it would take very little to start a global conflict," screenwriter Allan Heinberg told EW.

And it wasn't just the modern day parallels that swayed Heinberg to set it in WWI, but the war itself: "It's the first time we had an automated war. The machine gun was a new invention. Gas was used for the first time. New horrors were unleashed every day."

Despite Heinberg's reasoning, Jenkins was initially unconvinced by moving away from Wonder Woman's comic book origins, although quickly saw "the genius behind it".

"World War I is the first time that civilisation as we know it was finding its roots, but it's not something that we really know the history of. Even the way that it was unclear who was in the right of WWI is a really interesting parallel to this," she explained.

"Then you take a god with a moral compass and a moral belief system, and you drop them into this world, there are questions about women's rights, about a mechanised war where you don't see who you are killing. It's such a cool time."

We're not entirely convinced many people would call WWI a "cool time", mind.

Wonder Woman fans in Lebanon might not even get to see the new origin story for Diana as it's been reported that it might not be released in cinemas in the country because Gadot is from Israel.

For everyone else, Wonder Woman is in cinemas this week.

