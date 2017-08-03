Here's why Drax refused to read Avengers 3 script

From Digital Spy

It turns out Dave Bautista is just as much of a Marvel fan as the rest of us.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star was asked on Twitter for his reaction to the Avengers: Infinity War script, and he's revealed he hasn't even read the whole thing for a cute reason.

"I chose not to read it. God's honest truth! I want to sit there with my bucket of popcorn and bag of M&M's and be surprised," he replied.

I chose not to read it. Gods honest truth! I want to sit there with my bucket of popcorn and bag on M&M's and be surprised! #fanboy https://t.co/sg0nOGoDuQ - Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) August 2, 2017

Now, how do we get to watch Avengers: Infinity War with Drax himself?

Someone has already thought to ask, and it seems Bautista has strict and totally reasonable movie-watching rules: "Don't talk during the movie, don't touch my popcorn, turn your phone off, and if you go to the bathroom don't come back and ask me what happened!"

Dont talk during the movie, dont touch my popcorn,turn your phone off,and if you go to the bathroom dont come back and ask me what happened! https://t.co/BTyqhmkPEh - Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) August 2, 2017

But before you start worrying that this means Drax won't be in Infinity War, fear not. It probably just means he's read his scenes and nothing else.

After all, Guardians writer/director James Gunn is an executive producer on the epic team-up movie to make sure that the Russo brothers take care of his motley crew of Galaxy savers.

"I've been dealing with them all the time," Gunn explained earlier this year. "I've been talking to the actors on set every single day as we go through production, and it's been a great experience so far."

And whatever happens to the Guardians in Infinity War will affect what happens in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, it's been confirmed.

Avengers: Infinity War is released in UK cinemas on April 27, 2018 and in US cinemas on May 4, 2018.

