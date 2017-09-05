How to watch the entire MCU in the right order

From Digital Spy

Ten years ago there was no such thing as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just a not-very good Hulk movie. It wasn't until 2008 that Robert Downey Jr had the mother of all comebacks in Iron Man. And even with a post-credits tease featuring Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury, we still didn't know that it would kickstart the most lucrative franchise in film history.

Fast-forward to 2017, and there have been 14 movies (with at least nine still to come), six TV shows (with four to come), and several one-off movies, web series, comics and more.

But with all that magnificent geeky goodness, it can be pretty tough to keep on top of it all. And while you could make it easy by just watching them all in the order they were released, we can't help but turn the nerd factor up a notch: how do you watch them all in chronological order of when they were set?

Granted, certain films and TV episodes feature flashbacks (or contain two different time periods like the first Captain America), but for now we'll settle on the source material's major setting.

So, behold: the entire MCU in the "right" order:

PHASE 1

1. Captain America: The First Avenger

2. Agent Carter (season 1)

3. Agent Carter (season 2)

4. Agent Carter (one-shot on Iron Man 3 DVD)

5. Iron Man

6. Iron Man 2

7. The Incredible Hulk

8. The Consultant (one-shot on the Thor DVD)

9. A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor's Hammer (one-shot on the Captain America: The First Avenger DVD)

10. Thor

11. Avengers Assemble

12. Item 47 (one-shot on the Avengers Assemble DVD)

Photo credit: Marvel Studios More

PHASE 2

13. Iron Man 3

14. All Hail the King (one-shot on the Thor: The Dark World DVD)

15. Agents of SHIELD (season 1, eps 1-7)

16. Thor: The Dark World

17. Agents of SHIELD (season 1, eps 8-16)

18. Captain America: The Winter Soldier

19. Agents of SHIELD (season 1, eps 17-22)

20. Guardians of the Galaxy

21. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2

22. Daredevil (season 1)

23. Agents of SHIELD (season 2, eps 1-10)

24. Jessica Jones (season 1)

25. Agents of SHIELD (season 2, eps 11-19)

26. Avengers: Age of Ultron

27. Agents of SHIELD (season 2, eps 20-22)

28. Daredevil (season 2, eps 1-4)

29. Luke Cage (season 1, eps 1-4)

30. Daredevil (season 2, eps 5-11)

31. Luke Cage (season 1, eps 5-8)

32. Daredevil (season 2, eps 12-13)

33. Luke Cage (season 1, eps 9-13)

34. Ant-Man

35. Agents of SHIELD (season 3, eps 1-10)

Photo credit: Disney More

PHASE 3

36. Agents of SHIELD (season 3, eps 11-19)

37. Iron Fist (season 1)

38. Captain America: Civil War

39.Agents of SHIELD (season 3, eps 20-22)

40. The Defenders (season 1)

41. Agents of SHIELD (season 4, eps 1-6)

42. Doctor Strange

43. Agents of SHIELD (season 4, eps 7-8)

44. Agents of SHIELD: Slingshot (season 1, eps 1-6)

45. Agents of SHIELD (season 4, eps 9-22)

46. Spider-Man: Homecoming

47. Inhumans (season 1, eps 1-2)

We'll keep updating this list once each new Marvel property is released, so keep checking back to make sure you're up to date.

Upcoming MCU projects (chronological order unknown):

The Punisher (season 1) - late 2017 (on Netflix)

Thor: Ragnarok - November 3, 2017

Runaways (season 1) - November 21, 2017 (on Hulu)

Agents of SHIELD (season 5) - January 2018 (on ABC)

Black Panther - February 16, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War - May 4, 2018

Cloak and Dagger (season 1) - 2018 (on Freeform)

Ant Man and the Wasp - July 6, 2018

Daredevil (season 3) - TBA (on Netflix)

Jessica Jones (season 2) - TBA (on Netflix)

Luke Cage (season 2) - TBA (on Netflix)

Iron Fist (season 2) - TBA (on Netflix)

Captain Marvel - March 8, 2019

Untitled Avengers film - May 3, 2019

Untitled Spider-Man sequel - July 5, 2019

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - TBA

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like