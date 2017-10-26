'Stranger Things 2': Eleven (Get It?) Questions We Need Answers To In Series Two

With a whole new series of ‘Stranger Things’ almost sitting in our Netflix queue ready to be unboxed in the coming weeks (well, let’s be honest, we’ll probably have devoured all nine episodes in the next 48 hours), we can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have concocted this time around.

The second series - dubbed ‘Stranger Things 2’, in keeping with the 80’s horror aesthetic of the first run - looks set to be packed with more adventure, more twists and more 80′s nostalgia than ever before, but we’re also hoping that a few of the loose ends we found ourselves left with at the end of series one will be tied up along the way too.

Here are just a handful of the questions we still need answers to…

1. That slug. What. Was. That?!

In the closing scene of last year’s series finale, we saw Will Byers realising that his horrific experience may not be behind him just yet. After being discovered in The Upside Down with some class of horrifying slug down his throat, the last scene saw him coughing up a miniature version in the bathroom.

Was this some off-shoot of the Demogorgon, or a brand new monster to be slain in the follow-up? And while we’re on the subject...

2. What happened to it after Will coughed it up?

Before returning to his family’s Christmas dinner as if nothing had happened, we saw the slug-like creature he’d coughed up slither off down the drain. Is this the last we’ve heard of it, or is its journey into the sewer system the start of a new ordeal for the town of Hawkins?

3. Where has Eleven been?

Forgive us the small spoiler, but anyone who’s seen the trailer for ‘Stranger Things 2’ (or any of the promotional interviews around it), you’ll know that Eleven is very much back, and she’s got a brand new ’do.

As it looked like she’d sacrificed herself to destroy the Demogorgon, we’re intrigued to find out where she’s been. Did the experience send her back to the Upside Down or a different universe altogether.

4. Will she and Mike finally get to go to the Snow Ball?

The thought of Millie Bobby Brown serving us a full 80s prom extravaganza is something we’re totally here for.

5. Who was in the car that collected Hopper?

As you may recall, when he left the hospital in the last moments before the flash-forward in series one, Hopper was seen begrudgingly getting into the back of a car that pulled up alongside him (and given this was 1983, we know it wasn’t his Uber). But who was inside, what did they want, and how did Hopper know to join them without even speaking to them?

