IT's Pennywise gets a James Corden makeover

From Digital Spy

IT's Bill Skarsgård has some Pennywise competition in the form of James Corden.

On last night's (September 13) The Late Late Show, James dressed up as the Dancing Clown in a sketch about a worker asking for help from the IT department, only for Pennywise to show up.

If we're being picky, the joke doesn't quite work since James is Pennywise and not IT, although it is what the Losers' Club call him, so we'll let it slide.

The sketch gets weirder when fellow horror icon Freddy Krueger shows up from the real IT department, leading to a great gag about Sleep Mode, before Pennywise and Freddy go off for lunch.

Photo credit: CBS More

Horror fans have also been busy pairing up Pennywise with The Babadook online, following the Netflix mix-up (or photoshop) that saw The Babadook being embraced as an LGBTQ icon.

As for the current Pennywise, Bill has been busy showing off his smile, which is just as creepy without make-up, and explaining how it came from his childhood.

He's also been comparing Pennywise to The Joker – saying that while The Joker is "based in reality", the Dancing Clown is "not even human, he's just pure evil," and revealing that he had nightmares after filming finished.

"It was very strange, it was almost like a really slow exorcism to completely let go of him," Bill recalled.

IT is in cinemas now.

