IT's Pennywise and The Babadook are secret lovers now

From Digital Spy

At some point after its 2014 release, The Babadook stopped being a brilliant psychological horror and started being more widely recognised as a gay icon – mostly because of a Netflix mix-up that may have been a photoshop earlier this year, but not entirely.

So with The Babadook monster officially being embraced as an LGBTQ icon, it turns out all the good shippers of Twitter and Tumblr were waiting for was the arrival of another horror icon to serve as the Babadook's partner.

And that's where Bill Skarsgård's portrayal of Pennywise the Dancing Clown in IT comes into the mix.

Ladies and gentleman, we give you PennyDook: