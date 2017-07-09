'Jurassic World' Sequel Wraps Filming

Jurassic World is now one step closer to welcoming visitors…again.

The sequel to the Jurassic Park franchise continuation — recently revealed to be titled Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom — has officially wrapped filming. Director J.A. Bayona celebrated the occasion with a Sunday tweet, pairing the announcement with a fun GIF of the film’s star Chris Pratt (below).

“This is a wrap for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom!” tweeted the A Monster Calls director. “What a journey! Thank you to everyone that made it possible.”

While plot details have been scarce, Bayona has compared this second movie in the Jurassic World trilogy to The Empire Strikes Back or The Wrath of Khan in terms of having a darker tone than its predecessor. Also starring in the movie will be Jeff Goldblum, who’ll be reprising his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm from the previous Jurassic Park films.

“In our conversation, he was very focused on the serious issues of greed as it oftentimes comes up in those movies and the marvels of science and reason and the very fascinating point at which our species finds itself both in real life and in this imaginary world too,” Goldblum told EW earlier this year of the director and upcoming film. “I’m very interested in that myself, so I’m looking forward to this. I’ve got a few things to do. I’m nothing if not conscientious, so I’m enjoying working on it every day.”

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will hit theaters on June 22, 2018.