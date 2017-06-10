'Holy heartbreak Batman!' Tributes to caped crusader actor Adam West

Tributes have flooded in for the late Adam West, with one of his Batman successors and his Family Guy co-star leading the emotional outpouring.

West, who died aged 88 on Friday night after a “short but brave battle with leukaemia” according to his family, was best known for his role as the caped crusader.

In recent years he had voiced the character Mayor Adam West in more than 100 episodes of Seth MacFarlane’s satirical cartoon Family Guy.

Adam West as Batman (ABC/PA ) More

MacFarlane wrote: “Family guy has lost its mayor, and I have lost a friend.

“Adam West was a joy to work with, and the kind of guy you always wanted to be around.

“His positivity, good nature, and sense of fun were always undeniable, and it was always a big jolt of the best kind of energy when he walked in to record the show.

Seth MacFarlane was close to Adam West (Dominic Lipinski/PA) More

“He knew comedy, and he knew humanity. I am beyond fortunate to have had the privilege of working with him, and he will be profoundly missed by all of us.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you have given, Mr Mayor. You’re irreplaceable.”

Val Kilmer, who played the superhero in 1995′s Batman Forever, also shared his sorrow.

Ah dear Adam West. He was always so kind when we met. A real gent. Once when I was a kid we found ourselves in front the batmobile. I got in — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) June 10, 2017





Mark Hamill, who appeared in later incarnations of Batman and worked with West on a short called Batman: New Times, shared his condolences.

#AdamWest was such a wonderful actor & so kind, I'm so lucky to have worked w/ him & tell him how much he meant to me & millions of fans. pic.twitter.com/Bu0OOaRgX9 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 10, 2017





Star tributes to the actor, who rose to fame during the 1960s for his camp TV portrayal of Batman and his alter ego Bruce Wayne, continued.

Holy heartbreak Batman. Adam West was a big part of my childhood. We were acquaintances in my adulthood. A wonderful man who will b missed. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) June 10, 2017





RIP Adam West. You'll always be Batman to me. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 10, 2017





Sad to hear of Adam West's passing. A legend as Batman but also, Ty Lookwell https://t.co/BtEBu6uH49 — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) June 10, 2017





Many of those expressing their sadness shared that West’s portrayal of the caped crusader had been their childhood hero.