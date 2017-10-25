    'I'm not supposed to be in this movie': Why Willem Dafoe took a left turn so late in the game with The Florida Project - Kernels podcast interview

    How do films make you feel? The Independent gets personal about cinema and TV with actors, directors, cinematographers and other people from the continually evolving world of "content" in a new fortnightly podcast hosted by Culture Editor Christopher Hooton.

    "I'm not supposed to be in this movie." A character actor with an extraordinary filmography, Willem Dafoe sits down to discuss why he's taken such a left turn and defied "traditional career wisdom" so late in his career with new indie The Florida Project, which mostly stars non-actors. He also talks about his theatre work with The Wooster Group, how he feels about all the superhero blockbusters and why he's still "scared to death" when starting a movie.

