Anya Taylor-Joy joins Nosferatu remake

It’s a cinematic classic – Nosferatu is back…

And Anya Taylor-Joy has reportedly joined the cast.

According to Variety, the 21-year-old actress will be joining ‘The Witch’ director Robert Eggers in the upcoming ‘Nosferatu’ remake.

“After breaking out in his psychological thriller “The Witch,” Anya Taylor-Joy is looking to reteam with director Robert Eggers on his new take on a cinematic classic,” they revealed. “Sources tell Variety that the ‘Split’ actress is in negotiations to star in Studio 8’s remake of ‘Nosferatu’.”

Robert Eggers is writing and directing the movie, based on the 1922 silent classic.

The original ‘Nosferatu’ follows the story of vampire, Count Orlok of Transylvania. Aiming to purchase a house in Germany, he becomes enamoured with the estate agent’s wife… and it isn’t long until it turns to blood lust.

‘Nosferatu’ was created as an unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker’s ‘Dracula’.

The original Count Orlok was played by legendary actor, Max Schrek.

It’s currently unclear who will take the role of Count Orlok in the upcoming remake, but it’s thought that Anya Taylor-Joy will take a role similar to Ellen (Greta Schroeder) in the earlier film.

But with her undeniable presence, she’s likely going to put up more of a fight.

And I can’t help thinking that her character will fall more in line with the feisty, survivalist attitude of her earlier role as Casey Cooke in the film, ‘Split’.

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

