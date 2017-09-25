Ant-Man and The Wasp set pic teases Ant-Man’s new suit

It seems Ant-Man is getting a new suit.

And we’ve got our first glimpse of it on the set of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’.

It looks as though The Wasp isn’t the only one with a new superhero costume. That’s right – Ant-Man is getting a revamped costume for the upcoming sequel, ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’.

And it looks kinda cool.

A photo was snapped by Atlanta Filming on the set of the upcoming ‘Ant-Man’ sequel, and although it sadly doesn’t depict the entire costume, it does show Paul Rudd’s stunt double in the main suit…

But he’s sadly missing the iconic headgear.

Now this is super cool. This is #AntMan‘s stunt double. If you know any kids that this may help uplift feel free to take it. pic.twitter.com/SIAlSvNGTK — Atlanta Filming (@AtlantaFilming) September 23, 2017

Okay, so presumably those are his own jeans, too… but the brief snap of Ant-Man new chest piece shows a much more streamlined and sleek version of his ‘Ant-Man’ suit. Obviously, he got a bit of an upgrade after the first movie – perhaps with Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lily) tinkering with both of their suits to make them more efficient.

Either way, it’s a cool new look.

And we can’t wait to see the whole thing in action.

‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lily, Michael Douglas, Walton Goggins, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Laurence Fishburne.

Peyton Reed will direct the film, based on a script by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari.

‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ heads to cinemas on 29 June 2018.

