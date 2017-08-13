Ant-Man and The Wasp set photo reveals Scott’s new job

Ant-Man is turning his life around…

And it looks as though the ex-con has found a new job.

There’s been an influx of set photos from ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ as production kicks off in Atlanta… and a new photo gives us a cool look at what Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) has been up to since we saw him last:

He’s set up his own security firm.

– Thor: Ragnarok Gets Impressive Trailer

– Black Panther Gets Standing Ovation At SDCC

– Ant-Man And The Wasp Adds Michelle Pfeiffer

Although the latest new photo doesn’t show any of the principal cast, it does give us a glimpse of the Ant-Van – the beat-up old van owned by Luis, which was last seen speeding away from the cops in ‘Ant-Man’.

And it’s had a renovation.





‘X-Con security Consultants’ is a frankly awesome pun, taking aim at Ant-Man’s somewhat shady past… and it likely means the whole ex-con gang is getting back together – Scott, Luis, Dave and Kurt.

But it’s also a rather cool nod to the comic books.

During a recent ‘Ant-Man’ run by Nick Spencer, Scott Lang returned to Miami and began operating his own security firm – Ant-Man Security Solutions. Clearly, as an ex-burglar, he’s exactly the right man to advise others on the best ways to avoid being robbed.

Now, it looks as though ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ is going in the same direction.

But how is Scott Lang even walking the streets?

After all, the events of ‘Captain America: Civil War’ saw him being broken out of a high-security government facility by none other than Captain America himself.

Will he remain a wanted man? We’ll have to wait and see.

Still… he’s got the van!

‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lily, Michael Douglas, Walton Goggins, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Laurence Fishburne.

Peyton Reed will direct the film, based on a script by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari.

‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ heads to cinemas on 29 June 2018.

– Ant-Man Goes Supersize In New Poster

– Deadpool 2 Teases Bigger Role For Colossus

– Thor 3 Could Be Shortest MCU Movie Yet