Giant-Man returns in new Ant-Man and The Wasp poster

Ant-Man and The Wasp gets a super-sized new poster - Credit: Marvel

Ant-Man is going to be huge… literally.

That’s right – we’re getting even more Giant-Man antics in ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’.

It looks as though Ant-Man is going super-sized in the upcoming ‘Ant-Man sequel – at least, according to a rather awesome new poster which was unveiled at San Diego Comic Con.

But this time around, he isn’t going it alone – he’s got Hope Van Dyne suiting up alongside him as The Wasp. And it looks as though her gold and black costume hits all the right notes.

– Spider-Man Returns For Avengers 4

– Avengers Star Powers Boothe Dies At 68

– Avengers 4 Is NOT Called Infinity Gauntlet

This impressive new poster was unveiled over the weekend at San Diego Comic Con, and the artist, Andy Park, seemingly confirmed that Ant-Man will be once-again using the full range of his size-changing abilities in the upcoming movie.

“Official Ant-Man & the Wasp @Comic_Con poster I had the pleasure of painting!” he said via Twitter. “Or should I say Giant-Man & Wasp!! #PaulRudd @EvangelineLilly”

Here’s the impressive full poster:

Ant-Man and The Wasp gets a super-sized new poster – Credit: Marvel More

And that’s not the only work Andy Park had showcased at Comic Con.

He’s also the man behind the impressive Captain Marvel concept art, which gave us our first real glimpse of Carol Danvers in her superhero costume. And let’s just say it was pretty well received by the fans.

A glimpse of Captain Marvel – Credit: Instagram More

Alongside this cool, new ‘Ant-Man’ poster, Marvel also announced that Michelle Pfeiffer would be joining the movie, as the original Wasp, Janet Van Dyne. On top of that, they also cast Laurence Fishburne in the role of Bill Foster – size-changing superhero Black Goliath, who also eventually took up the mantle of Giant-Man.

‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lily, Michael Douglas, Walton Goggins, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Laurence Fishburne.

Peyton Reed will direct the film, based on a script by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari.

‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ heads to cinemas on 29 June 2018.

– Chris Evans Not Done With Captain America

– Avengers: Infinity War Starts Filming

– Spider-Man Confirmed For Infinity War