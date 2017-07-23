Ant-Man and The Wasp adds Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer has joined ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’.

And she’ll be playing iconic heroine, Janet Van Dyne.

Announced during San Diego Comic Con, it looks as though Michelle Pfeiffer will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Janet Van Dyne – wife of Hank Pym and the original Wasp.

Obviously, she’s no stranger to comic book movies, having famously starred as Catwoman in the 1992 comic book classic, Batman Returns’.

The Marvel comic books portrayed Jane Van Dyne as the original Wasp, and was one of the founding members (and one-time leader) of The Avengers. She continued as a superhero long after Hank Pym retired, until she became lost in the subatomic realm and was presumed dead.

And that’s almost exactly what happened to her in the films.

But she’s not the only new addition to ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’…

The new Ant-Man may encounter some of Hank’s old friends – Credit: Marvel More

Also announced to be joining the cast is Laurence Fishburne, who will play Bill Foster.

Of course, Marvel fans will know exactly who that is.

A friend of Hank Pym and fellow researcher, Bill Foster first appeared as the size-changing superhero, Black Goliath… and he eventually took over the mantle of Giant Man from Pym himself.

But will Laurence Fishburne get to play Giant Man?

That remains to be seen. Either way, it’s some excellent casting all round.

‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lily, Michael Douglas, Walton Goggins, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Laurence Fishburne.

Peyton Reed will direct the film, based on a script by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari.

‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ heads to cinemas on 29 June 2018.

