Annies: 'Zootopia' Wins Big With 6 Awards Including Best Animated Feature

‘Zootopia’ (Photo: Disney)

By Carolyn Giardina, The Hollywood Reporter

Walt Disney Feature Animation’s Zootopia was the big winner at the 44th annual Annie Awards, winning six categories including best animated feature and best directing for helmers Byron Howard and Rich Moore.

Saturday at UCLA’s Royce Hall, the International Animated Film Society, ASIFA-Hollywood, also honored Zootopia in the feature categories for writing, character design, storyboarding and voice acting (Jason Bateman for Nick Wilde, who tied with Auli’i Cravalho for the title character in Moana).

Also in the feature competition, Laika’s Kubo and the Two Strings won three trophies, for character animation, editing and production design. Disney’s Moana won two awards, for animated effects and aforementioned voice acting. The best animated independent feature award went to The Red Turtle (from Studio Ghibli, Wild Bunch and Why Not Productions). And Netflix’s The Little Prince took home a trophy for music.

Zootopia, Kubo, Moana and The Red Turtle, as well as GKIDS’ My Life as a Zucchini (which had three Annie nominations) are nominated for the Oscar for best animated feature. In three of the last five years, the winner of the Annie for best animated feature went on to win the Oscar.

In the live action feature categories at the Annies, visual effects Oscar contenders The Jungle Book and Doctor Strange won the Annies for character animation and animated effects, respectively.

Three Oscar nominees for best animated short were also honored at the Annies. Pearl, directed by Patrick Osborne (who won a 2015 Oscar for his animated short Feast), won three Annies, in the categories for directing, music and production design in an animated TV or broadcast production. Piper won the best animated short subject category, and Pear Cider and Cigarettes got the trophy for animated special production.

Other multiple winners included Dreamworks’ Trollhunters, which won three Annies, and Bob’s Burgers, which took home two awards.

During the ceremony, Roger Ross Williams’ Oscar-nominated documentary Life, Animated received a special achievement award. The documentary tells the moving story of Owen Suskind, an autistic boy who was unable to speak as a child until he and his family discovered a way to communicate with classic Disney animated films.

Also receiving special honors during the ceremony were legendary animator Dale Baer, independent animation champion Caroline Leaf and influential anime director Mamoru Oshii, who received Winsor McCay Awards for career achievement; and Bill and Sue Kroyer, who received the June Foray Award for their “benevolent and public-spirited influence” within the animation community.

The Ub Iwerks Award for technical achievement was presented to Google Spotlight’s virtual reality platform. (Google Spotlight Stories also was behind the aforementioned Pearl, which was made for virtual reality and also had an Oscar-qualifying run).

A complete list of winners follows.

Best Animated Feature

Zootopia (Walt Disney Animation Studios) WINNER

Finding Dory  (Pixar Animation Studios)

Kubo and the Two Strings (LAIKA)

Kung Fu Panda 3 (Dreamworks Animation)

Moana (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Best Animated Feature-Independent

The Red Turtle (Studio Ghibli, Wild Bunch, Why Not Productions) WINNER

Long Way North (Sacrebleu Productions, Maybe Movies, Norlum Studios, France 3 Cinéma, and 2 minutes)

Miss Hokusai (Produciton I.G)

My Life As A Zucchini (Rita Productions, Blue Spirit Productions, Gebeka Films, KNM)

Your Name. (CoMix Wave Films)

Best Animated Special Production

Pear Cider And Cigarettes (Massive Swerve Studios, Passion Pictures Animation) WINNER

Audrie & Daisy (AfterImage Public Media, Actual Films)

Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll (DreamWorks Animation)

Little Big Awesome (Titmouse, Inc., Amazon Studios)

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (CBS Films, J.P. Entertainment, Participant Media)

Best Animated Short Subject

Piper (Pixar Animation Studios) WINNER

Blind Vaysha (National Film Board of Canada)

Deer Flower (Studio ZAZAC)

Path Title Sequence (Acme Filmworks)

Pearl (Google Spotlight Stories, Evil Eye Pictures)

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial

Loteria ‘Night Shift’ (Passion Pictures Ltd.) WINNER

Duelyst ( Powerhouse Animations Studios, Inc.)

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Trailer (Plastic Wax)

Lily & the Snowman (Hornet)

The Importance of Paying Attention: Teeth (Bill Plympton Studio)

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children

Adventure TIme
Episode: Bad Jubies (Bix Pix Entertainment, Cartoon Network Frederator Studios) WINNER

DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender
Episode: Return of the Gladiator (DreamWorks Animation Television)

Elena of Avalor
Episode: A Day to Remember (Disney Television Animation)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Episode: Trans-Dimensional Turtles (Nickelodeon)

Wander Over Yonder
Episode: My Fair Hatey (Disney Television Animation)

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children

Tumble Leaf  WINNER
Episode: Mighty Mud Movers / Having a Ball (Amazon Studios, Bix Pix Entertainment)

Ask the StoryBots
Episode: Why Do I Have to Brush My Teeth? (JibJab Bros. Studios for Netlix)

Peg + Cat, “The Disappearing Art Problem”
Episode: Peg + Cat, “The Disappearing Art P r o b l e m” (The Fred Rogers Company, 9ate7 Productions)

Puffin Rock – The First Snow
Episode: 59 (Cartoon Saloon, Dog Ears, Penguin Random House)

The Stinky & Dirty Show
Episode: Squeak (Amazon Studios, Brown Bag Films)

Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production

Bob’s Burgers
Episode: Glued, Where’s My Bob? (Bento Box Entertainment) WINNER

BoJack Horseman
Episode: Fish Out Of Water (Tornante Producitons, LLC for Netflix)

Long Live The Royals
Episode: Punk Show (Cartoon Network Studios)

The Simpsons – Barthood
Episode: Barthood (Gracie Films in Association with 20th Century Fox Television)

The Venture Bros
Episode: Hostile Makeover (Titmouse, Inc.)

Best Student Film

Citipati (Filmakademie Baden-Wuerttemberg) WINNER

FISHWITCH (Adrienne Dowling)

The Abyss (Liying Huang)

The Wrong End of the Stick (Terri Matthews)

Twiddly Things (Adara Todd)

Animated Effects in an Animated Production

Moana (Walt Disney Animation Studios) WINNER

Head of Effects Animation: Marlon West

Effects Lead: Erin V. Ramos

Effects Lead: Blair Pierpont

Foundation Effects Lead: Ian J. Coony

Effects Lead: John M. Kosnik

Kubo and the Two Strings (LAIKA)

Lead Effects Artist: David Horsley

CG Look Development Lead: Eric Wachtman

Senior Compositor: Timur Khodzhaev

Compositor: Daniel Leatherdale

Lead CG Lighter: Terrance Tomberg

Kung Fu Panda 3 (DreamWorks Animation)

Effects Sequence Lead: Matt Titus

Effects Sequence Lead: Jeff Budsberg

Effects Sequence Lead: Carl Hooper

Effects Sequence Lead: Louis Flores

Effects Sequence Lead: Jason Mayer

Moana (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Head of Effects Animation: Marlon West

Effects Lead: Erin V. Ramos

Effects Lead: Blair Pierpont

Foundation Effects Lead: Ian J. Coony

Effects Lead: John M. Kosnik

The Red Turtle (Studio Ghibli, Wild Bunch, Why Not Productions)

Special Effects Supervisor: MOULOUDOUSSID

Zootopia (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Effects Lead: Thom Wickes

Effects Lead: Henrik Fält

Effects Animator: Dong Joo Byun

Effects Animator: Rattanin Sirinaruemarn

Effects Animator: Sam Klock

 

Animated Effects in a Live Action Production

Dr. Strange – Mirror Dimension (Marvel Studios) WINNER

FX Supervisor: Georg Kaltenbrunner

Digital Artist : Michael Marcuzzi

Digital Artist : Thomas Bevan

Digital Artist : Andrew Graham

Digital Artist: Jihyun Yoon

Deepwater Horizon – The Rig (Lionsgate)

Effects TD Supervisor: Raul Essig

Digital Artist : Mark Chataway

Lead Digital Artist : George Kuruvilla

Digital Artist : Mihai Cioroba

Ghostbusters (Iloura)

Animator: Terry Bannon

Animator: Nicholas Tripodi

Animator: Daniel Fotheringham

Animator: Matt Weaver

Animator: Julien Boudou

The BFG (Amblin Entertainment Walt Disney Pictures)

Lead Effects TD: Claude Schitter

Senior Previs Animator: Benjaman Folkman

Senior Effects TD: Gary Boyle

FX Supervisor: David Caeiro

CG Supervisor: Luke Millar

Warcraft – Magic (Legendary, Universal)

FX Supervisor: John Hansen

Lead Artist : George Kuruvilla

Lead Artist : Alexis Hall

Lead Artist : Gordon Chapman

Lead Artist : Ben O’Brien

 

Character Animation in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

DreamWorks Trollhunters Episode: Becoming, Part 1 (DreamWorks Animation Television) WINNER

Character Animator: Mike Chaffe, Character: Blinky, Aaarrrgghh

Atomic Puppet (Mercury Filmworks, Gaumont Animation, Technicolor)

Character Animator: Barry Kennedy, Character: Disastro, Phil Felt, Joey Felt, Old Man, Atomic Puppet, Mookie, Vivian Felt, Smoke Monster, Principal Wartickle, Sword Sister (Paulina), Were-chicken, Chicken, Mr. Inkwood, Cornelius (Octopus), Atomic Android, incidental characters

The Snowy Day (Amazon Studios, Karrot Entertainment)

Lead Animator: Rob Thomson, Character: Peter, Mom, Nana + all characters included in reel

Tumble Leaf
Episode: Thinking Outside The Hoop / Fig’s Hay- Maze-ing Wander (Amazon Studios, Bix Pix Entertainment)

Lead Animator: Dan MacKenzie, Character: Fig, Hedge, Stick, Okra, Maple, Pine, Buckeye, Gourd, Chickens

Tumble Leaf
Episode: Mighty Mud Movers / Having A Ball (Amazon Studios, Bix Pix Entertainment)

Lead Animator: Joe Heinen, Character: Fig, Hedge, Stick, Buckeye, Pine, Beetles

 

Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production

Kubo and the Two Strings (LAIKA) WINNER

Animator: Jan Maas, Character: MultipleFinding Dory (Pixar Animation Studios)

Character Development and Animation: Erick Oh, Character: All Characters

Kung Fu Panda 3 (DreamWorks Animation)

Animation Supervisor: Ludovic Bouancheau, Character: Various

Zootopia (1) (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Animator : Dave Hardin, Character: Judy Hopps, Stu Hopps, Bonnie Hopps, Chief Bogo, Nick Wilde

Zootopia (2) (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Animator : Chad Sellers, Character: Mr. Big, Koslov, Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, Flash

 

Character Animation in a Live Action Production

The Jungle Book (1) (Walt Disney Pictures) WINNER

Animation Supervisor: Andrew R. Jones

Animation Supervisor: Peta Bayley

Animation Supervisor: Gabriele Zucchelli

Character Supervisor: Benjamin Jones

Captain America: Civil War – Spider-man (Marvel Studios)

ILM Animation Supervisor: Steve Rawlins

CG Lead Artist: Ebrahim Jahromi

Associate Animation Supervisor: Cedric Lo

CG Lead Artist: Stephen King

Digital Artist: Yair Gutierrez

Games of Thrones Battle of the Bastards Series 6 Episode 9 (HBO)

Visual Effects By Iloura: Nicholas Tripodi

Visual Effects By Iloura: Dean Elliott

Visual Effects By Iloura: James Hollingworth

Visual Effects By Iloura: Matt Weaver

The Jungle Book (2) (Walt Disney Pictures)

Animation Supervisor: Andrew R. Jones

Senior Animation Supervior: Paul Story

Animation Supervisor: Dennis Yoo

Motion Editor: Eteuati Tema

Senior Facial Modeller: Andrei Coval

Warcraft – Orcs (Legendary, Universal)

Animation Supervisor: Hal Hickel

Digital Artist : Jee Young Park

Digital Artist: Kai-Hua Lan

Animation Supervisor: Cedric Lo

Animation Supervisor: KimHuat Ooi

 

Character Animation in a Video Game

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog) WINNER

Lead Animator: Jeremy Yates, Character: All

Lead Animator: Almudena Soria, Character: All

Lead Animator: Eric Baldwin, Character: All

Lead Animator: Paul Davies, Character: All

Lead Animator: Tom Bland, Character: All   

T eenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Legends (Ludia Inc.)

Character Animator: Lucio Mennillo

Character: Donatello Vision

Character Animator: Martine Quesnel

Character: Leonardo Vision

Character Animator: Alexandre Cheff

Character: Donatello LARP

Character Animator: Laura Gorrie

Character: Leatherhead LARP

Lead Animator: Guillaume Charrin

Character: Raphael Vision

Titanfall 2 (Respawn Entertainment, LLC)

Character Animator: Ranon Sarono, Character: Jack Cooper, BT-7274, Weapons

Character Animator: Shawn Wilson, Character: BT-7274, Creatures

Lead Animator: Mark Grigsby, Character: BT-7274, Jack Cooper, Viper, Weapons

Lead Animator: Paul Messerly, Character: BT-7274, Jack Cooper, AI

Character Animator: Moy Parra, Character: BT-7274, Villains

Witcher 3 Expansion Packs – Character Animation Reel (CDProjekt Red)

Lead Animator: Sebastian Kalemba, Character: Directing role

Character Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

DreamWorks Trollhunters — Episode: Win, Lose or Draal (DreamWorks Animation Television) WINNER

Character Designer: Victor Maldonado, Character: All Characters

Character Designer: Alfredo Torres, Character: All Characters

Character Designer: Jules Rigolle, Character: All Characters

Counterfeit Cat

Episode: 28 Seconds Later (Tricon Kids & Family, Wildseed Kids)

Art Director: Raphaël Chabassol, Character: Full cast: Max, Gark, Betty, etc.

Pig Goat Banana Cricket
Episode: It’s Time to Slumber Party (Nickelodeon)

Character Designer: Jennifer Wood, Character: o Cricket with Turbine Nose o Burgerstein Nose Picking o Pig Window Squished o Moms Raisin o Angry Old Raisin Toothless o Angry Old Raisin Falling o Pig Melting o Incidental Adult 0014 Army o Sergeant Broseph Red Eyes o General Potato o Goat Soldier Dizz

Rain or Shine
Episode: N/A (Google Spotlight Stories, Nexus Studios)

Character Design: Robin Davey, Character: Multiple

Wander Over Yonder
Episode: The Night Out (Disney Television Animation)

Character Designer: Benjamin Balistreri, Character: multiple characters

 

Character Design in an Animated Feature Production

Zootopia (Walt Disney Animation Studios) WINNER

Character Design: Cory Loftis, Character: Nick Wilde, Judy Hopps, Flash, Chief Bogo, Clawhauser, Mr. Big, Fru Fru, Koslov, Bellwether, Yax, Finnick, Doug, Mr. and Mrs. Otterton, Duke Weaselton, Misc. Characters

Kubo and the Two Strings (LAIKA)

Character Designer: Shannon Tindle, Character: Multiple

Moana (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Art Director Characters: Bill Schwab, Character: Moana, Maui, Pua, Heihei, Tamatoa, Kakamora, Lalotai Characters (Realm of Monsters )

Visual Development Artist: Jin Kim, Character: Moana, Maui, Gramma Tala, Sina, Ancestor Wayfinders, Lalotai Characters (Realm of Monsters), Te Kā

The Secret Life of Pets (Illumination Entertainment)

Character Design by: Eric Guillon, Character: All

Trolls (DreamWorks Animation)

Art Director: Tim Lamb, Character: Trolls

Character Designer: Craig Kellman, Character: Bergens

 

Directing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Pearl (Google Spotlight Stories, Evil Eye Pictures) WINNER

Director: Patrick Osborne

A Love Story (Passion Pictures)

Director: Saschka Unseld

Adventure Time
Episode: Bad Jubies (Cartoon Network Studios)

Director: Kirsten Lepore

Open Season: Scared Silly
Episode: Open Season: Scared Silly (Sony Pictures Animation)

Director: David Feiss

Wander Over Yonder
Episode: My Fair Hatey (Disney Television Animation)

Director: Dave Thomas

Director: Eddie Trigueros

Director: Justin Nichols

 

Directing in an Animated Feature Production

Zootopia (Walt Disney Animation Studios) WINNER

Directors: Byron Howard and Rich Moore

Kubo and the Two Strings (LAIKA)

Director: Travis Knight

My Life As A Zucchini (Rita Productions, Blue Spirit Producitons, Gebeka Films, KNM)

Director: Claude Barras

The Red Turtle (Studio Ghibli, Wild Bunch, Why Not Productions)

Director: Michael Dudok de Wit

Your Name (CoMix Wave Films)

Director: Makoto Shinkai

Music in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Pearl (Google Spotlight Stories, Evil Eye PIctures) WINNER

Composer: Scot Stafford

Composer/Lyricist: Alexis Harte

Composer/Lyricist: JJ Wiesler

Bob’s Burgers

Episode: Glued, Where’s My Bob? (Bento Box Entertainment)

Composers: Loren Bouchard and John Dylan Keith

Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: Dancevidaniya (Disney Television Animation)

Composer: Christopher Willis

DreamWorks Trollhunters
Episode: Becoming, Part 1 (DreamWorks Animation Television)

Composers Alexandre Desplat and Tim Davis

Star Wars Rebels

Episode: #2-24: “Twilight of the Apprentice” (Lucasfilm Ltd., Disney XD)

Composer: Kevin Kiner

Music in an Animated Feature Production

The Little Prince (Netflix, On Animation Studios) WINNER

Composers: Hans Zimmer, Richard Harvey, Camille

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders (Warner Bros. Animation)

Composers: Kristopher Carter, Lolita Ritmanis, Michael McCuistion

Sing (Illumination Entertainment)

Composer: Joby Talbot

The Red Turtle (Studio Ghibli, Wild Bunch, Why Not Productions)

Composer: Laurent Perez Del Mar

The Secret Life of Pets (Illumination Entertainment)

Composer: Alexandre Desplat

Production Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Pearl (Google Spotlight Stories, Evil Eye Pictures) WINNER

Production Design: Tuna Bora

Adventure TIme

Episode: Bad Jubies (Bix Pix Entertainment, Cartoon Network Frederator Studios)

Production Design: Jason Kolowski
Puffin Rock
Episode: The First Snow (Cartoon Saloon, Dog Ears and Penguin for Netflix)

Production Design: Lily Bernard

Rain or Shine
Episode: N/A (Google Spotlight Stories, Nexus Studios)

Production Design: Robin Davey

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show
Episode: The Wrath of Hughes (DreamWorks Animation Television)

Production Design: Kevin Dart

Production Design: Sylvia Liu

Production Design: Chris Turnham

Production Design: Eastwood Wong

 

Production Design in an Animated Feature Production

Kubo and the Two Strings (LAIKA) WINNER

Production Design: Nelson Lowry

Production Design: Trevor Dalmer

Production Design: August Hall

Production Design: Ean McNamara

Kung Fu Panda 3 (DreamWorks Animation)

Production Design: Raymond Zibach

Production Design: Max Boas

The Little Prince (Netflix, On Animation Studio)

Production Design: Lou Romano

Production Design: Alexander Juhasz

Production Design: Celine Desrumaux

Trolls (DreamWorks Animation)

Production Design: Kendal Cronkhite

Production Design: Tim Lamb

Zootopia (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Production Design: David Goetz

Production Design: Matthias Lechner

 

Storyboarding in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

DreamWorks Trollhunters
Episode: Win, Lose or Draal (DreamWorks Animation Television) WINNER

Storyboard Artist: Hyunjoo Song

Atomic Puppet

Episode: Sick Day (Mercury Filmworks, Gaumont Animation, Technicolor)

Storyboard Artist: Kyle Marshall

Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: Road Hogs (Disney Television Animation)

Storyboard Artist: Heiko Von Drengenberg

Milo Murphy’s Law
Episode: “Going the Extra Milo” (Disney Television Animation)

Storyboard Artist: Dan Povenmire

Storyboard Artist: Kyle Menke

The Adventures of Puss in Boots
Episode: Prey Time (DreamWorks Animation Television)

Storyboard Artist: Ben Juwono

Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production

Zootopia (Walt Disney Animation Studios) WINNER

Storyboard Artist: Dean Wellins

Finding Dory (Pixar Animations Studios)

Storyboard Artist: Trevor Jimenez

Kubo and the Two Strings (LAIKA)

Storyboard Artist: Mark Garcia

Moana (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Storyboard Artist: Normand Lemay

Trolls (DreamWorks Animation)

Storyboard Artist: Claire Morrissey

Voice Acting in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show
Episode: Ponce de León (DreamWorks Animation Television) WINNER

Cast: Carlos Alazaraqui, Character: Ponce de León

BoJack Horseman
Episode: Multiple Episodes (Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix)

Starring: Alison Brie, Character: Diane Nguyen

Open Season: Scared Silly
Episode: Open Season: Scared Silly (Sony Pictures Animation)

Voice Actor: Will Townsend, Character: Mr. Weenie

Splash and Bubbles
Episode: #102 “I Only Have Eyespots”/”Double Bubbles” (The Jim Henson Company, Herschend Entertainment)

Puppeteer: Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, Character: Bubbles

Star Wars Rebels
Episode: #3-05: “Hera’s Heroes” (Lucasfilm Ltd., Disney XD)

Starring: Lars Mikkelsen, Character: Grand Admiral Thrawn

 

Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production

Moana (Walt Disney Animation Studios) WINNER-TIE

Voice Actress: Auli’i Cravalho, Character: Moana

Zootopia (Walt Disney Animation Studios) WINNER-TIE

Voice Actor: Jason Bateman, Character: Nick Wilde

Kubo and the Two Strings (LAIKA)

Kubo: Art Parkinson, Character: Kubo

Storks (Warner Animations Group)

Voice of Tulip: Katie Crown, Character: Tulip           

Trolls (DreamWorks Animation)

Cast: Zooey Deschanel, Character: Bridget

 

Writing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Bob’s Burgers
Episode: The Hormone-iums (Bento Box Entertainment) WINNER

Writer: Lizzie Molyneux

Writer: Wendy Molyneux

Gravity Falls
Episode: Weirdmageddon 3: Take Back The Falls (Disney TV Animation)

Writer: Shion Takeuchi

Writer: Mark Rizzo

Writer: Jeff Rowe

Writer: Josh Weinstein

Writer: Alex Hirsch

Puffin Rock – The First Snow
Episode: 59 (Cartoon Saloon, Dog Ears, Penguin Random House)

Writer: Davey Moore

The Simpsons – Barthood
Episode: Barthood (Gracie Films in Association with 20th Century Fox Television)

Writer: Dan Greaney

The Simpsons – The Burns Cage
Episode: The Burns Cage (Gracie Films in Association with 20th Century Fox Television)

Writer: Rob LaZebnik

Writing in an Animated Feature Production

Zootopia (Walt Disney Animation Studios) WINNER

Writer: Jared Bush

Writer: Phil Johnston

Kubo and the Two Strings (LAIKA)

Writer: Marc Haimes

Writer: Chris Butler

My Life As A Zucchini (Rita Productions, Blue Spirit Producitons, Gebeka Films, KNM)

Writer: Céline Sciamma

The Red Turtle (Studio Ghibli, Wild Bunch, Why Not Productions)

Writer: Michael Dudok De Wit

Writer: Pascale Ferran

 

Editorial in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: Sock Burglar (Disney Television Animation) WINNER

 

Nominee: Illya Owens

All Hail King Julien

Episode: King Julien Superstar! (DreamWorks Animation Television)

Nominee: David Craig

Nominee: Jeff Adams

Bob’s Burgers
Episode: Sea Me Now (Bento Box Entertainment)

Nominee: Mark Seymour

Nominee: Chuck Smith

Nominee: Eric Davidson

Gravity Falls
Episode: Weirdmageddon 3: Take Back The Falls (Disney TV Animation)

Nominee: Kevin Locarro

Nominee: Andrew Sorcini

Nominee: Nancy Frazen

Nominee: Tony Mizgalski

Star Wars Rebels
Episode: #2-24: “Twilight of the Apprentice” (Lucasfilm Ltd., Disney XD)

Nominee: Joe E. Elwood

Nominee: Alex McDonnell

 

Editorial in an Animated Feature Production

Kubo and the Two Strings (LAIKA) WINNER

Nominee: Christopher Murrie

April and the Extraordinary World (Je Suis Bien Content, Studiocanal)

Nominee: Nazim Meslem

Moana (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Nominee: Jeff Draheim

Sausage Party (Columbia Pictures, Annapurna Pictures)

Nominee: Kevin Pavlovic

Zootopia (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Nominee: Fabienne Rawley

Nominee: Jeremy Milton

