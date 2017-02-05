Annies: 'Zootopia' Wins Big With 6 Awards Including Best Animated Feature

By
Walt Disney Feature Animation’s Zootopia was the big winner at the 44th annual Annie Awards, winning six categories including best animated feature and best directing for helmers Byron Howard and Rich Moore.
Saturday at UCLA’s Royce Hall, the International Animated Film Society, ASIFA-Hollywood, also honored Zootopia in the feature categories for writing, character design, storyboarding and voice acting (Jason Bateman for Nick Wilde, who tied with Auli’i Cravalho for the title character in Moana).
Also in the feature competition, Laika’s Kubo and the Two Strings won three trophies, for character animation, editing and production design. Disney’s Moana won two awards, for animated effects and aforementioned voice acting. The best animated independent feature award went to The Red Turtle (from Studio Ghibli, Wild Bunch and Why Not Productions). And Netflix’s The Little Prince took home a trophy for music.
Zootopia, Kubo, Moana and The Red Turtle, as well as GKIDS’ My Life as a Zucchini (which had three Annie nominations) are nominated for the Oscar for best animated feature. In three of the last five years, the winner of the Annie for best animated feature went on to win the Oscar.
In the live action feature categories at the Annies, visual effects Oscar contenders The Jungle Book and Doctor Strange won the Annies for character animation and animated effects, respectively.
Three Oscar nominees for best animated short were also honored at the Annies. Pearl, directed by Patrick Osborne (who won a 2015 Oscar for his animated short Feast), won three Annies, in the categories for directing, music and production design in an animated TV or broadcast production. Piper won the best animated short subject category, and Pear Cider and Cigarettes got the trophy for animated special production.
Other multiple winners included Dreamworks’ Trollhunters, which won three Annies, and Bob’s Burgers, which took home two awards.
During the ceremony, Roger Ross Williams’ Oscar-nominated documentary Life, Animated received a special achievement award. The documentary tells the moving story of Owen Suskind, an autistic boy who was unable to speak as a child until he and his family discovered a way to communicate with classic Disney animated films.
Also receiving special honors during the ceremony were legendary animator Dale Baer, independent animation champion Caroline Leaf and influential anime director Mamoru Oshii, who received Winsor McCay Awards for career achievement; and Bill and Sue Kroyer, who received the June Foray Award for their “benevolent and public-spirited influence” within the animation community.
The Ub Iwerks Award for technical achievement was presented to Google Spotlight’s virtual reality platform. (Google Spotlight Stories also was behind the aforementioned Pearl, which was made for virtual reality and also had an Oscar-qualifying run).
A complete list of winners follows.
Best Animated Feature
Zootopia (Walt Disney Animation Studios) WINNER
Finding Dory (Pixar Animation Studios)
Kubo and the Two Strings (LAIKA)
Kung Fu Panda 3 (Dreamworks Animation)
Moana (Walt Disney Animation Studios)
Best Animated Feature-Independent
The Red Turtle (Studio Ghibli, Wild Bunch, Why Not Productions) WINNER
Long Way North (Sacrebleu Productions, Maybe Movies, Norlum Studios, France 3 Cinéma, and 2 minutes)
Miss Hokusai (Produciton I.G)
My Life As A Zucchini (Rita Productions, Blue Spirit Productions, Gebeka Films, KNM)
Your Name. (CoMix Wave Films)
Best Animated Special Production
Pear Cider And Cigarettes (Massive Swerve Studios, Passion Pictures Animation) WINNER
Audrie & Daisy (AfterImage Public Media, Actual Films)
Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll (DreamWorks Animation)
Little Big Awesome (Titmouse, Inc., Amazon Studios)
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (CBS Films, J.P. Entertainment, Participant Media)
Best Animated Short Subject
Piper (Pixar Animation Studios) WINNER
Blind Vaysha (National Film Board of Canada)
Deer Flower (Studio ZAZAC)
Path Title Sequence (Acme Filmworks)
Pearl (Google Spotlight Stories, Evil Eye Pictures)
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial
Loteria ‘Night Shift’ (Passion Pictures Ltd.) WINNER
Duelyst ( Powerhouse Animations Studios, Inc.)
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Trailer (Plastic Wax)
Lily & the Snowman (Hornet)
The Importance of Paying Attention: Teeth (Bill Plympton Studio)
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children
Adventure TIme
Episode: Bad Jubies (Bix Pix Entertainment, Cartoon Network Frederator Studios) WINNER
DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender
Episode: Return of the Gladiator (DreamWorks Animation Television)
Elena of Avalor
Episode: A Day to Remember (Disney Television Animation)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Episode: Trans-Dimensional Turtles (Nickelodeon)
Wander Over Yonder
Episode: My Fair Hatey (Disney Television Animation)
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children
Tumble Leaf WINNER
Episode: Mighty Mud Movers / Having a Ball (Amazon Studios, Bix Pix Entertainment)
Ask the StoryBots
Episode: Why Do I Have to Brush My Teeth? (JibJab Bros. Studios for Netlix)
Peg + Cat, “The Disappearing Art Problem”
Episode: Peg + Cat, “The Disappearing Art P r o b l e m” (The Fred Rogers Company, 9ate7 Productions)
Puffin Rock – The First Snow
Episode: 59 (Cartoon Saloon, Dog Ears, Penguin Random House)
The Stinky & Dirty Show
Episode: Squeak (Amazon Studios, Brown Bag Films)
Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production
Bob’s Burgers
Episode: Glued, Where’s My Bob? (Bento Box Entertainment) WINNER
BoJack Horseman
Episode: Fish Out Of Water (Tornante Producitons, LLC for Netflix)
Long Live The Royals
Episode: Punk Show (Cartoon Network Studios)
The Simpsons – Barthood
Episode: Barthood (Gracie Films in Association with 20th Century Fox Television)
The Venture Bros
Episode: Hostile Makeover (Titmouse, Inc.)
Best Student Film
Citipati (Filmakademie Baden-Wuerttemberg) WINNER
FISHWITCH (Adrienne Dowling)
The Abyss (Liying Huang)
The Wrong End of the Stick (Terri Matthews)
Twiddly Things (Adara Todd)
Animated Effects in an Animated Production
Moana (Walt Disney Animation Studios) WINNER
Head of Effects Animation: Marlon West
Effects Lead: Erin V. Ramos
Effects Lead: Blair Pierpont
Foundation Effects Lead: Ian J. Coony
Effects Lead: John M. Kosnik
Kubo and the Two Strings (LAIKA)
Lead Effects Artist: David Horsley
CG Look Development Lead: Eric Wachtman
Senior Compositor: Timur Khodzhaev
Compositor: Daniel Leatherdale
Lead CG Lighter: Terrance Tomberg
Kung Fu Panda 3 (DreamWorks Animation)
Effects Sequence Lead: Matt Titus
Effects Sequence Lead: Jeff Budsberg
Effects Sequence Lead: Carl Hooper
Effects Sequence Lead: Louis Flores
Effects Sequence Lead: Jason Mayer
Moana (Walt Disney Animation Studios)
Head of Effects Animation: Marlon West
Effects Lead: Erin V. Ramos
Effects Lead: Blair Pierpont
Foundation Effects Lead: Ian J. Coony
Effects Lead: John M. Kosnik
The Red Turtle (Studio Ghibli, Wild Bunch, Why Not Productions)
Special Effects Supervisor: MOULOUDOUSSID
Zootopia (Walt Disney Animation Studios)
Effects Lead: Thom Wickes
Effects Lead: Henrik Fält
Effects Animator: Dong Joo Byun
Effects Animator: Rattanin Sirinaruemarn
Effects Animator: Sam Klock
Animated Effects in a Live Action Production
Dr. Strange – Mirror Dimension (Marvel Studios) WINNER
FX Supervisor: Georg Kaltenbrunner
Digital Artist : Michael Marcuzzi
Digital Artist : Thomas Bevan
Digital Artist : Andrew Graham
Digital Artist: Jihyun Yoon
Deepwater Horizon – The Rig (Lionsgate)
Effects TD Supervisor: Raul Essig
Digital Artist : Mark Chataway
Lead Digital Artist : George Kuruvilla
Digital Artist : Mihai Cioroba
Ghostbusters (Iloura)
Animator: Terry Bannon
Animator: Nicholas Tripodi
Animator: Daniel Fotheringham
Animator: Matt Weaver
Animator: Julien Boudou
The BFG (Amblin Entertainment Walt Disney Pictures)
Lead Effects TD: Claude Schitter
Senior Previs Animator: Benjaman Folkman
Senior Effects TD: Gary Boyle
FX Supervisor: David Caeiro
CG Supervisor: Luke Millar
Warcraft – Magic (Legendary, Universal)
FX Supervisor: John Hansen
Lead Artist : George Kuruvilla
Lead Artist : Alexis Hall
Lead Artist : Gordon Chapman
Lead Artist : Ben O’Brien
Character Animation in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
DreamWorks Trollhunters Episode: Becoming, Part 1 (DreamWorks Animation Television) WINNER
Character Animator: Mike Chaffe, Character: Blinky, Aaarrrgghh
Atomic Puppet (Mercury Filmworks, Gaumont Animation, Technicolor)
Character Animator: Barry Kennedy, Character: Disastro, Phil Felt, Joey Felt, Old Man, Atomic Puppet, Mookie, Vivian Felt, Smoke Monster, Principal Wartickle, Sword Sister (Paulina), Were-chicken, Chicken, Mr. Inkwood, Cornelius (Octopus), Atomic Android, incidental characters
The Snowy Day (Amazon Studios, Karrot Entertainment)
Lead Animator: Rob Thomson, Character: Peter, Mom, Nana + all characters included in reel
Tumble Leaf
Episode: Thinking Outside The Hoop / Fig’s Hay- Maze-ing Wander (Amazon Studios, Bix Pix Entertainment)
Lead Animator: Dan MacKenzie, Character: Fig, Hedge, Stick, Okra, Maple, Pine, Buckeye, Gourd, Chickens
Tumble Leaf
Episode: Mighty Mud Movers / Having A Ball (Amazon Studios, Bix Pix Entertainment)
Lead Animator: Joe Heinen, Character: Fig, Hedge, Stick, Buckeye, Pine, Beetles
Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production
Kubo and the Two Strings (LAIKA) WINNER
Animator: Jan Maas, Character: MultipleFinding Dory (Pixar Animation Studios)
Character Development and Animation: Erick Oh, Character: All Characters
Kung Fu Panda 3 (DreamWorks Animation)
Animation Supervisor: Ludovic Bouancheau, Character: Various
Zootopia (1) (Walt Disney Animation Studios)
Animator : Dave Hardin, Character: Judy Hopps, Stu Hopps, Bonnie Hopps, Chief Bogo, Nick Wilde
Zootopia (2) (Walt Disney Animation Studios)
Animator : Chad Sellers, Character: Mr. Big, Koslov, Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, Flash
Character Animation in a Live Action Production
The Jungle Book (1) (Walt Disney Pictures) WINNER
Animation Supervisor: Andrew R. Jones
Animation Supervisor: Peta Bayley
Animation Supervisor: Gabriele Zucchelli
Character Supervisor: Benjamin Jones
Captain America: Civil War – Spider-man (Marvel Studios)
ILM Animation Supervisor: Steve Rawlins
CG Lead Artist: Ebrahim Jahromi
Associate Animation Supervisor: Cedric Lo
CG Lead Artist: Stephen King
Digital Artist: Yair Gutierrez
Games of Thrones Battle of the Bastards Series 6 Episode 9 (HBO)
Visual Effects By Iloura: Nicholas Tripodi
Visual Effects By Iloura: Dean Elliott
Visual Effects By Iloura: James Hollingworth
Visual Effects By Iloura: Matt Weaver
The Jungle Book (2) (Walt Disney Pictures)
Animation Supervisor: Andrew R. Jones
Senior Animation Supervior: Paul Story
Animation Supervisor: Dennis Yoo
Motion Editor: Eteuati Tema
Senior Facial Modeller: Andrei Coval
Warcraft – Orcs (Legendary, Universal)
Animation Supervisor: Hal Hickel
Digital Artist : Jee Young Park
Digital Artist: Kai-Hua Lan
Animation Supervisor: Cedric Lo
Animation Supervisor: KimHuat Ooi
Character Animation in a Video Game
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog) WINNER
Lead Animator: Jeremy Yates, Character: All
Lead Animator: Almudena Soria, Character: All
Lead Animator: Eric Baldwin, Character: All
Lead Animator: Paul Davies, Character: All
Lead Animator: Tom Bland, Character: All
T eenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Legends (Ludia Inc.)
Character Animator: Lucio Mennillo
Character: Donatello Vision
Character Animator: Martine Quesnel
Character: Leonardo Vision
Character Animator: Alexandre Cheff
Character: Donatello LARP
Character Animator: Laura Gorrie
Character: Leatherhead LARP
Lead Animator: Guillaume Charrin
Character: Raphael Vision
Titanfall 2 (Respawn Entertainment, LLC)
Character Animator: Ranon Sarono, Character: Jack Cooper, BT-7274, Weapons
Character Animator: Shawn Wilson, Character: BT-7274, Creatures
Lead Animator: Mark Grigsby, Character: BT-7274, Jack Cooper, Viper, Weapons
Lead Animator: Paul Messerly, Character: BT-7274, Jack Cooper, AI
Character Animator: Moy Parra, Character: BT-7274, Villains
Witcher 3 Expansion Packs – Character Animation Reel (CDProjekt Red)
Lead Animator: Sebastian Kalemba, Character: Directing role
Character Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
DreamWorks Trollhunters — Episode: Win, Lose or Draal (DreamWorks Animation Television) WINNER
Character Designer: Victor Maldonado, Character: All Characters
Character Designer: Alfredo Torres, Character: All Characters
Character Designer: Jules Rigolle, Character: All Characters
Counterfeit Cat
Episode: 28 Seconds Later (Tricon Kids & Family, Wildseed Kids)
Art Director: Raphaël Chabassol, Character: Full cast: Max, Gark, Betty, etc.
Pig Goat Banana Cricket
Episode: It’s Time to Slumber Party (Nickelodeon)
Character Designer: Jennifer Wood, Character: o Cricket with Turbine Nose o Burgerstein Nose Picking o Pig Window Squished o Moms Raisin o Angry Old Raisin Toothless o Angry Old Raisin Falling o Pig Melting o Incidental Adult 0014 Army o Sergeant Broseph Red Eyes o General Potato o Goat Soldier Dizz
Rain or Shine
Episode: N/A (Google Spotlight Stories, Nexus Studios)
Character Design: Robin Davey, Character: Multiple
Wander Over Yonder
Episode: The Night Out (Disney Television Animation)
Character Designer: Benjamin Balistreri, Character: multiple characters
Character Design in an Animated Feature Production
Zootopia (Walt Disney Animation Studios) WINNER
Character Design: Cory Loftis, Character: Nick Wilde, Judy Hopps, Flash, Chief Bogo, Clawhauser, Mr. Big, Fru Fru, Koslov, Bellwether, Yax, Finnick, Doug, Mr. and Mrs. Otterton, Duke Weaselton, Misc. Characters
Kubo and the Two Strings (LAIKA)
Character Designer: Shannon Tindle, Character: Multiple
Moana (Walt Disney Animation Studios)
Art Director Characters: Bill Schwab, Character: Moana, Maui, Pua, Heihei, Tamatoa, Kakamora, Lalotai Characters (Realm of Monsters )
Visual Development Artist: Jin Kim, Character: Moana, Maui, Gramma Tala, Sina, Ancestor Wayfinders, Lalotai Characters (Realm of Monsters), Te Kā
The Secret Life of Pets (Illumination Entertainment)
Character Design by: Eric Guillon, Character: All
Trolls (DreamWorks Animation)
Art Director: Tim Lamb, Character: Trolls
Character Designer: Craig Kellman, Character: Bergens
Directing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Pearl (Google Spotlight Stories, Evil Eye Pictures) WINNER
Director: Patrick Osborne
A Love Story (Passion Pictures)
Director: Saschka Unseld
Adventure Time
Episode: Bad Jubies (Cartoon Network Studios)
Director: Kirsten Lepore
Open Season: Scared Silly
Episode: Open Season: Scared Silly (Sony Pictures Animation)
Director: David Feiss
Wander Over Yonder
Episode: My Fair Hatey (Disney Television Animation)
Director: Dave Thomas
Director: Eddie Trigueros
Director: Justin Nichols
Directing in an Animated Feature Production
Zootopia (Walt Disney Animation Studios) WINNER
Directors: Byron Howard and Rich Moore
Kubo and the Two Strings (LAIKA)
Director: Travis Knight
My Life As A Zucchini (Rita Productions, Blue Spirit Producitons, Gebeka Films, KNM)
Director: Claude Barras
The Red Turtle (Studio Ghibli, Wild Bunch, Why Not Productions)
Director: Michael Dudok de Wit
Your Name (CoMix Wave Films)
Director: Makoto Shinkai
Music in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Pearl (Google Spotlight Stories, Evil Eye PIctures) WINNER
Composer: Scot Stafford
Composer/Lyricist: Alexis Harte
Composer/Lyricist: JJ Wiesler
Bob’s Burgers
Episode: Glued, Where’s My Bob? (Bento Box Entertainment)
Composers: Loren Bouchard and John Dylan Keith
Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: Dancevidaniya (Disney Television Animation)
Composer: Christopher Willis
DreamWorks Trollhunters
Episode: Becoming, Part 1 (DreamWorks Animation Television)
Composers Alexandre Desplat and Tim Davis
Star Wars Rebels
Episode: #2-24: “Twilight of the Apprentice” (Lucasfilm Ltd., Disney XD)
Composer: Kevin Kiner
Music in an Animated Feature Production
The Little Prince (Netflix, On Animation Studios) WINNER
Composers: Hans Zimmer, Richard Harvey, Camille
Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders (Warner Bros. Animation)
Composers: Kristopher Carter, Lolita Ritmanis, Michael McCuistion
Sing (Illumination Entertainment)
Composer: Joby Talbot
The Red Turtle (Studio Ghibli, Wild Bunch, Why Not Productions)
Composer: Laurent Perez Del Mar
The Secret Life of Pets (Illumination Entertainment)
Composer: Alexandre Desplat
Production Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Pearl (Google Spotlight Stories, Evil Eye Pictures) WINNER
Production Design: Tuna Bora
Adventure TIme
Episode: Bad Jubies (Bix Pix Entertainment, Cartoon Network Frederator Studios)
Production Design: Jason Kolowski
Puffin Rock
Episode: The First Snow (Cartoon Saloon, Dog Ears and Penguin for Netflix)
Production Design: Lily Bernard
Rain or Shine
Episode: N/A (Google Spotlight Stories, Nexus Studios)
Production Design: Robin Davey
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show
Episode: The Wrath of Hughes (DreamWorks Animation Television)
Production Design: Kevin Dart
Production Design: Sylvia Liu
Production Design: Chris Turnham
Production Design: Eastwood Wong
Production Design in an Animated Feature Production
Kubo and the Two Strings (LAIKA) WINNER
Production Design: Nelson Lowry
Production Design: Trevor Dalmer
Production Design: August Hall
Production Design: Ean McNamara
Kung Fu Panda 3 (DreamWorks Animation)
Production Design: Raymond Zibach
Production Design: Max Boas
The Little Prince (Netflix, On Animation Studio)
Production Design: Lou Romano
Production Design: Alexander Juhasz
Production Design: Celine Desrumaux
Trolls (DreamWorks Animation)
Production Design: Kendal Cronkhite
Production Design: Tim Lamb
Zootopia (Walt Disney Animation Studios)
Production Design: David Goetz
Production Design: Matthias Lechner
Storyboarding in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
DreamWorks Trollhunters
Episode: Win, Lose or Draal (DreamWorks Animation Television) WINNER
Storyboard Artist: Hyunjoo Song
Atomic Puppet
Episode: Sick Day (Mercury Filmworks, Gaumont Animation, Technicolor)
Storyboard Artist: Kyle Marshall
Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: Road Hogs (Disney Television Animation)
Storyboard Artist: Heiko Von Drengenberg
Milo Murphy’s Law
Episode: “Going the Extra Milo” (Disney Television Animation)
Storyboard Artist: Dan Povenmire
Storyboard Artist: Kyle Menke
The Adventures of Puss in Boots
Episode: Prey Time (DreamWorks Animation Television)
Storyboard Artist: Ben Juwono
Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production
Zootopia (Walt Disney Animation Studios) WINNER
Storyboard Artist: Dean Wellins
Finding Dory (Pixar Animations Studios)
Storyboard Artist: Trevor Jimenez
Kubo and the Two Strings (LAIKA)
Storyboard Artist: Mark Garcia
Moana (Walt Disney Animation Studios)
Storyboard Artist: Normand Lemay
Trolls (DreamWorks Animation)
Storyboard Artist: Claire Morrissey
Voice Acting in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show
Episode: Ponce de León (DreamWorks Animation Television) WINNER
Cast: Carlos Alazaraqui, Character: Ponce de León
BoJack Horseman
Episode: Multiple Episodes (Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix)
Starring: Alison Brie, Character: Diane Nguyen
Open Season: Scared Silly
Episode: Open Season: Scared Silly (Sony Pictures Animation)
Voice Actor: Will Townsend, Character: Mr. Weenie
Splash and Bubbles
Episode: #102 “I Only Have Eyespots”/”Double Bubbles” (The Jim Henson Company, Herschend Entertainment)
Puppeteer: Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, Character: Bubbles
Star Wars Rebels
Episode: #3-05: “Hera’s Heroes” (Lucasfilm Ltd., Disney XD)
Starring: Lars Mikkelsen, Character: Grand Admiral Thrawn
Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production
Moana (Walt Disney Animation Studios) WINNER-TIE
Voice Actress: Auli’i Cravalho, Character: Moana
Zootopia (Walt Disney Animation Studios) WINNER-TIE
Voice Actor: Jason Bateman, Character: Nick Wilde
Kubo and the Two Strings (LAIKA)
Kubo: Art Parkinson, Character: Kubo
Storks (Warner Animations Group)
Voice of Tulip: Katie Crown, Character: Tulip
Trolls (DreamWorks Animation)
Cast: Zooey Deschanel, Character: Bridget
Writing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Bob’s Burgers
Episode: The Hormone-iums (Bento Box Entertainment) WINNER
Writer: Lizzie Molyneux
Writer: Wendy Molyneux
Gravity Falls
Episode: Weirdmageddon 3: Take Back The Falls (Disney TV Animation)
Writer: Shion Takeuchi
Writer: Mark Rizzo
Writer: Jeff Rowe
Writer: Josh Weinstein
Writer: Alex Hirsch
Puffin Rock – The First Snow
Episode: 59 (Cartoon Saloon, Dog Ears, Penguin Random House)
Writer: Davey Moore
The Simpsons – Barthood
Episode: Barthood (Gracie Films in Association with 20th Century Fox Television)
Writer: Dan Greaney
The Simpsons – The Burns Cage
Episode: The Burns Cage (Gracie Films in Association with 20th Century Fox Television)
Writer: Rob LaZebnik
Writing in an Animated Feature Production
Zootopia (Walt Disney Animation Studios) WINNER
Writer: Jared Bush
Writer: Phil Johnston
Kubo and the Two Strings (LAIKA)
Writer: Marc Haimes
Writer: Chris Butler
My Life As A Zucchini (Rita Productions, Blue Spirit Producitons, Gebeka Films, KNM)
Writer: Céline Sciamma
The Red Turtle (Studio Ghibli, Wild Bunch, Why Not Productions)
Writer: Michael Dudok De Wit
Writer: Pascale Ferran
Editorial in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: Sock Burglar (Disney Television Animation) WINNER
Nominee: Illya Owens
All Hail King Julien
Episode: King Julien Superstar! (DreamWorks Animation Television)
Nominee: David Craig
Nominee: Jeff Adams
Bob’s Burgers
Episode: Sea Me Now (Bento Box Entertainment)
Nominee: Mark Seymour
Nominee: Chuck Smith
Nominee: Eric Davidson
Gravity Falls
Episode: Weirdmageddon 3: Take Back The Falls (Disney TV Animation)
Nominee: Kevin Locarro
Nominee: Andrew Sorcini
Nominee: Nancy Frazen
Nominee: Tony Mizgalski
Star Wars Rebels
Episode: #2-24: “Twilight of the Apprentice” (Lucasfilm Ltd., Disney XD)
Nominee: Joe E. Elwood
Nominee: Alex McDonnell
Editorial in an Animated Feature Production
Kubo and the Two Strings (LAIKA) WINNER
Nominee: Christopher Murrie
April and the Extraordinary World (Je Suis Bien Content, Studiocanal)
Nominee: Nazim Meslem
Moana (Walt Disney Animation Studios)
Nominee: Jeff Draheim
Sausage Party (Columbia Pictures, Annapurna Pictures)
Nominee: Kevin Pavlovic
Zootopia (Walt Disney Animation Studios)
Nominee: Fabienne Rawley
Nominee: Jeremy Milton