Anne Hathaway Joining Rebel Wilson in 'Dirty Rotten Scoundrels' Remake

By Rebecca Ford and Borys Kit, The Hollywood Reporter

Anne Hathaway is in talks to join Rebel Wilson in MGM’s remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels to be titled Nasty Women.

The new take on the 1988 comedy (which starred Steve Martin and Michael Caine) will feature two women from different walks of life teaming up to con a tech prodigy out of his money.

Jac Schaeffer penned the script for MGM’s new version, and also wrote the upcoming film The Shower, which stars Hathaway.

Wilson will produce the project along with Roger Birnbaum, who will produce under his Pin High Productions banner.

Hathaway, whose recent films include The Intern with Robert De Niro and Alice Through the Looking Glass, is already involved with another gender-swapping project: the new Ocean’s Eleven female spinoff in production. She also stars in the upcoming sci-fi thriller Colossal. She’s repped by CAA, Management 360 and Sloane, Offer.