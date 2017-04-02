'Annabelle: Creation' Trailer Tells a Creepy Origin Story

By Aaron Couch, The Hollywood Reporter

Annabelle: Creation brought its creepy trailer to WonderCon Saturday, where it had the crowd shrieking (and surely reignited plenty of doll phobias).

Annabelle: Creation follows a dollmaker and his wife who, 20 years after the tragic death of their little girl, welcome a nun and several orphans into their home, only to see them targeted by the possessed titular creation.

David F. Sandberg directs the supernatural horror pic, which follows the 2014 Conjuring spinoff.

Miranda Otto stars in New Line’s sequel. Annabelle: Creation is set to open Aug. 11.

