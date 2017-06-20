Annabelle: Creation gets new jump-scare-tastic trailer

Cushions at the ready… the new trailer for ‘Annabelle: Creation’ goes heavy on the jump-scares, as more detail emerges about the latest in the ‘Conjuring’ movie series.

The origin story of the world’s creepiest doll involves the shock death of a child, grieving parents and evil waiting to pounce.

And orphans. And a locked door. And a well.

(Credit: Warner Bros) More

All the scary things, basically.

Helmed by David F. Sandberg, the Swedish director of the acclaimed ‘Lights Out’, it could push producer James Wan’s horror franchise towards the $1 billion mark, following ‘The Conjuring’ in 2013, ‘Annabelle’ in 2014, and ‘The Conjuring 2’ in 2016.

There’s also ‘The Nun’ in the pipeline too, currently filming in Bucharest and telling the story of a demonic sister of the cloth.

Starring Anthony LaPaglia, Miranda Otto, and Talitha Bateman as the soon-to-be possessed orphan Janice, it’s due out across the UK on August 11.

