Annabelle: Creation director wants to tackle Nightmare on Elm Street

‘Annabelle: Creation’ is terrorising the box office.

But director David F. Sandburg wants to take on another iconic franchise…

Asked on Reddit which iconic horror franchises he’d like to take on next, director David F. Sandberg revealed that Freddy Krueger is definitely somewhere in his dreams…

“I’ve been thinking about what fun franchises New Line has like A Nightmare on Elm Street and Critters,” he said. “Might be fun if you took something like that in a different direction from previous instalments. Like instead of remaking Nightmare you do some continuation of it in the same world kind of thing.”

Interestingly, it looks as though he doesn’t want to do a remake.

Instead, he seems keen to continue ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’s story, taking it in a new direction with a sequel or soft reboot.

David F Sandburg wants to take on Freddy Krueger – Credit: New Line More

Considering that ‘Annabelle: Creation’ is his second successful horror flick, it might eventually be something New Line would want to consider. After all, it’s been a while since we saw Freddy Krueger make a big screen appearance… and it could be a good time to resurrect the sinister child killer.

Especially with the nostalgic vibes of Stephen King’s ‘IT’ taking the world by storm.

Will Sandberg get to work on either of these classic horror franchise?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see… but it’s worth noting that he isn’t actively working on anything to do with ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ or ‘Critters’.

Thanks, though to be clear no plans exist. It was a hypothetical reply on reddit that somehow became news https://t.co/XuCceiN2CM — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) August 14, 2017





Still… it would be kinda cool, right?

‘Annabelle: Creation’ stars Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson, Philippa Coulthard and Grace Wilson.

David F. Sandberg directed the movie, based on a script by Gary Dauberman.

‘Annabelle: Creation’ opened in cinemas on 11 August 2017.

