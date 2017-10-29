Annabella Sciorra and Daryl Hannah latest to make Harvey Weinstein allegations

Actress Annabella Sciorra has alleged that she was raped by film producer Harvey Weinstein in the early 1990s.

The Sopranos star is among the latest to make an allegation against the movie mogul, with movie star star Daryl Hannah also coming forward with claims of sexual harassment.

Sciorra said, in an article published in The New Yorker, that Weinstein made his way into her apartment in New York uninvited before he “shoved” her onto the bed.

She alleged they had non-consensual sex and that Weinstein continued to harass her in the years that followed.

In the same article, Splash actress Hannah alleged that Weinstein had once tried to force his way into her hotel room, and that during another meeting he asked to feel her breasts.

Having previously denied allegations from other actresses and employees, Weinstein’s spokeswoman again told The New Yorker: “Mr Weinstein unequivocally denies any allegations of non-consensual sex.”

Dozens of women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, assault or rape in recent weeks.

Actress Ashley Judd was one of the first high-profile stars to make claims against the producer, and in the weeks that followed others including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lupita Nyong’o and Cara Delevingne added to the list of those making harassment allegations.

In a TV appearance last week, Judd said she tried to bargain with the producer so she could escape his hotel room.

In an interview with Diane Sawyer on US network ABC, Judd said she went to a hotel in 1997 for what she thought was a breakfast meeting with Weinstein.

.@AshleyJudd on Harvey Weinstein encounter: “If I could go back retrospectively with a magic wand…I wish I could prevent it for anyone.” pic.twitter.com/1NbOgJELeM — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 26, 2017

She said that after repeatedly turning down his advances, Judd said she resorted to striking a deal with him.

She told Sawyer: “He just kept coming at me with all this other stuff. Finally, I just said ‘When I win an Oscar in one of your movies, OK?’

“He said ‘When you get nominated’. I said ‘No, when I win an Oscar’. And then I just fled.

Weinstein has been sacked from the film studio he co-founded with his brother Bob, The Weinstein Company, and earlier this week lodged a lawsuit against the company to gain access to his emails that he believes contain information “exonerating” him from the allegations.

Weinstein is the subject of police investigations in London, Los Angeles and New York, while the firm is facing civil battles.

He has been ousted from the The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hosts the Oscars, and The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) suspended his membership.