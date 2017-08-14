    Anna Paquin reveals it was her breasts on BBC News

    Anna Paquin, the star of vampire series ‘True Blood’, has claimed the breasts that were spotted in the background on a BBC News broadcast last week.

    The video of a newsroom employee spied behind newsreader Sophie Raworth as she read the News at 10 went viral last week.


    The aforementioned employee appeared to be watching some racy material, seemingly blissfully unaware that he was on the telly.

    But it didn’t take long for it to reach Paquin, who has now solved the mystery.

    Taking to Twitter, she told fans:


    Turns out it was from a scene in the HBO series, in which she played Sookie Stackhouse, a telepathic waitress who falls in love with 173-year-old vampire Bill Compton.

    She then had a marvellous exchange with her husband, Brit actor Stephen Moyer, who played Compton in the series, which wound up after seven seasons in 2014.



    It’s not yet known whether the employee in question is in hot water over the blunder, but a BBC spokesperson told the Radio Times: “We are establishing the facts and circumstances.”

    Presumably, it all has a perfectly legitimate explanation…

