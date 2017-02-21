Anna Kendrick Threatens Everyone Who Might Ask Her to Be a Bridesmaid

Anna Kendrick stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote her upcoming movie, Table 19. In the movie, Anna’s character finds herself sitting at an odd table of misfits at a wedding. In real life, Anna would never find herself in that situation or at a wedding at all.

When Seth asked her if she liked going to weddings, Anna said that she does everything she can to avoid them, adding, “It’s like watching your friends put on a little pageant.” Anna took it a step further, saying, “I feel like I have potentially avoided making very close female friends, because I don’t want to be a bridesmaid.”

If that wasn’t enough, the Pitch Perfect star issued a threat to anyone even thinking about asking her to be a bridesmaid. Anna said, “If you put me on an e-mail chain and tell me I have to wear Ballet Pink nail polish, I will kill you where you stand.”

Late Night With Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. on NBC.

