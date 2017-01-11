Anna Kendrick Eyeing Female Santa Claus Tale for Disney

By Justin Kroll

Anna Kendrick is in talks to star in the untitled Disney Santa Claus film from Miss Congeniality scribe Marc Lawrence.

Currently going by the running title Nicole, the story revolves Santa’s daughter who is forced to take over the family business when her father decides to retire and brother ends up getting cold feet prior to his first big Christmas Eve flight.

Lawrence has penned the script and would direct the film. Susanne Todd is producing while Louie Provost is overseeing for the Disney.

The pic marks Lawrence’s first directing gig since the Hugh Grant pic The Rewrite.

Kendrick is coming off a busy 2016 which included the Warner Bros. pic The Accountant, the Fox comedy Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, the Sundance pic The Hollars and the recently released wedding pic Table 19. She also voiced one of the leads in DreamWorks Animations’ Trolls.

Kendrick is about to start filming Pitch Perfect 3, which is expected to bow next December.

