Anna Faris: I was made to feel small when director slapped my ass on set

Actress Anna Faris has told how she was made to feel “small” when a film director slapped her on the bottom while on set.

The Scary Movie star shared the experience from early in her career as she discussed with guests the allegations of sexual harassment against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein on her podcast Unqualified.

Speaking on Tuesday’s episode, she said: “I had a director… I was on a ladder where I had this scene and I was supposed to be taking books off a shelf, and he slapped my ass, in front of the crew, so hard, and all I could do was giggle.

Anna Faris with estranged husband Chris Pratt (Ian West/PA) More

“I remember looking around and I remember seeing other crew members being, like, ‘What are you going to do about that? That seemed weird.’

“That’s how I dismissed it. Like it wasn’t a big deal. But it made me feel small. He wouldn’t have done that to the lead male.”

She said that nobody had stood up for her because the man was a director and admitted that she dealt with the situation by telling herself to “buck up”.

The mother-of-one, 40, shared her story following the claims of sexual harassment that have emerged against the disgraced Hollywood producer, including allegations from Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.

A number of stars have spoken out against Weinstein (Anthony Devlin/PA) More

Weinstein has since been fired from the film firm he co-founded, The Weinstein Company, and resigned from its board.

The widely reported stories have also prompted other alleged victims of inappropriate behaviour across the entertainment industry to come forward.

Faris said: “There must be a tonne of men in Hollywood, and all over the world, that are pretty scared right now because of their guilty behaviour. As much as I bemoan the iPhone and social media, it has given a liberation, for sure, and accountability.”