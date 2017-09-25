Anger over the 'gross, horrendous' new poster for mother! featuring a battered Jennifer Lawrence

As if the reaction to the first poster for Darren Aronofsky’s new psychological horror movie ‘mother!’ wasn’t visceral enough, its latest artwork appears to have hit a particularly raw nerve.

Released complete with press quotes about the film – to perhaps temper talk of mixed reviews – it features its star Jennifer Lawrence with a disturbingly battered and bruised face.





And it’s now got movie fans pretty angry about depictions of abuse being used to market a movie.

how about don’t use the abused face of a woman to advertise your movie? this is gross https://t.co/EgMgxUsMhZ — e. oliver whitney (@CinemaBite) September 22, 2017





using the depiction of an abused woman to market your movie is abhorrent @ParamountPics #everydaysexism #SVAWhttps://t.co/YFwg7gEnsS — Mariselle (@KL_allemand) September 23, 2017





Who okayed that new mother! poster??? — Jake Pitre (@jake_pitre) September 22, 2017





WTF – I'm a fan of mother! and its marketing campaign so far but this is NOT OK@ParamountPics https://t.co/e6Xc3YdchL — Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) September 22, 2017





I'm all for embracing mother!'s divisiveness; I was more objecting to the poster's tawdry display of a young woman's bloody, bruised face. — Robert Takes A Knee (@robsolonhamer) September 22, 2017





why… release that horrendous mother poster after at least three good ones have already been used — Bront (@bmrow) September 22, 2017





mother! is my favorite film of 2017, by far, no contest. That being said this poster is atrocious. https://t.co/mtdNtpuYQW — Foxy Growl (@robzillatheguy) September 22, 2017





It’s been rather a case of mixed fortunes for the project, which Aronofsky has called ‘a punk movie’ that’s been designed purposely to provoke reaction.

“We wanted to make a punk movie and come at you,” he said, speaking to US radio host John Horn.

“And the reason I wanted to come is because I was very sad and I had a lot of anguish and I wanted to express it. Filmmaking is such a hard journey. People are constantly saying ‘No’ to you. And to wake up every morning and get out of bed and to face all those ‘No’s,’ you have to be willing to really believe in something. And that’s what I look for in my collaborators and what I pitched the actors.

“So I wanted to howl. And this was my howl. And some people are not going to want to listen to it. That’s cool.”

This isn’t the first time a movie poster featuring Jennifer Lawrence has provoked controversy. In 2016 a poster for ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’, featuring J-Law’s Mystique being strangled by Oscar Isaac’s titular villain, was also slammed for promoting “casual violence” against women.

‘mother!’ is in cinemas now.

Read More:

Pictures from Kingsman 2 premiere

New Terminator will ‘ignore’ Genisys

Is Ben Affleck finished as Batman?



