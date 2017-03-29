Angelina Jolie's Drug Tests, Harassment, and Wacky 'Spiritual Hokum' on the Set of 'Tomb Raider' (Exclusive Book Excerpt)

Angelina Jolie and Daniel Craig in ‘Tomb Raider’ (Photo: Photofest)

Few of Paramount's films under Sherry Lansing proved as complicated as 2001's Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, which needed an actress sexual enough to resemble the computer creation while accessibly human. Only one person could pull it off: Angelina Jolie.

It was early 2000, and the 24-year-old (soon to win an Oscar) was not yet a major star. She was plagued by damaging reports about her personal life, rumored to have dabbled in drugs and to have had an odd relationship with her brother, along with an even odder one with soon-to-be husband Billy Bob Thornton, whose blood she reportedly carried around her neck in a vial. "She definitely had some baggage and something of a dark reputation," said director Simon West. "Funnily enough, that was one of my selling points: This troubled and dangerous aspect in her reputation actually helped the character."

Lansing was concerned, especially when Jon Voight (Jolie's father) and Jane Fonda (a family friend) called to warn her that the actress was extremely fragile. With Lansing's blessing, West flew to Mexico to meet Jolie on the set of the thriller Original Sin. "She said: 'Look, I want to do it, but I know what my reputation is, and I'll do anything you want to prove that I'm worthy. I'll be reliable, and I'll turn up, and I'll work hard,' " recalled West. "She said, 'I don't care if the studio wants to drug test me every day.' "

At the 'Gone in 60 Seconds' premiere in June 2000 with Billy Bob Thornton, Angelina Jolie’s husband of three years. (Photo: Getty Images)

Lansing met with Jolie. "She was beyond beautiful," she said. "She was smart, she was strong." Negotiations commenced, and so did the drug tests. Said then-Paramount president John Goldwyn, "We were sufficiently worried that we obliged her to undergo random drug tests — and not just urine tests but also blood tests."

To everyone's relief, Jolie passed. Even so, the studio and producers were concerned enough to talk about keeping an eye on their star. "We would put a team around her for two purposes," said a member of the production crew. "One really was practical: to get her into great shape for the movie, not only in terms of appearance but to do what she had to do onscreen. Then there was this notion that we had to give her spiritual and psychological support."

That's when the real problems began. West suggested hiring Bobby Klein, a former photographer and therapist who he believed had the right kind of experience. "There were issues with the studio and producers being very nervous about Angelina," he said. "There was a discussion with the group: 'We're looking for someone to oversee or keep an eye on her because we're all making the film.' That guy Bobby Klein came up as somebody who had worked in that world of psychotherapy or drug management or whatever. He was brought in to supervise Angelina."

