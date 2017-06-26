Angelina Jolie urges schoolchildren to ‘fight for universal human rights’

Angelina Jolie has launched a plea for today’s young people to be paramount in the next generation’s fight for universal human rights for all children.

The actress, director and humanitarian opened a performance of more than 600 schoolchildren at London’s Royal Albert Hall for Amnesty International on Monday evening, urging them to do their bit for the cause.

The Oscar-winning star, 42, told the children that they can be inspired by the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child to complete the work started by her generation.

Speaking via a video address, Jolie said: “Children, I need you. We all need you. We adults, we are a little lost these days, we want you to think that we have it all under control, that it will all be fine. And it will be.

“The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child; it’s like your secret book of laws. And if you can master it, no-one can trick you, or your friends.

“And you can take those laws and rights and go head on with those adults who won’t listen.”

She said: “With the power of not only what is right and fair, but what is law, you can fight back. And as you grow up, you will have the tools to protect yourselves and to defend others.

“It means you can grow up to be citizens who together can complete the work that my generation will leave unfinished and fight for universal human rights for all children.”

A joint project with Chickenshed Theatre – a charity that brings people together to create theatrical productions to inspire, inform and entertain – the performance was based on Amnesty’s children’s book Dreams Of Freedom, a celebration of the words of human rights activists including Nelson Mandela, the Dalai Lama and Malala Yousafzai.

The show was based on the youngsters’ own thoughts and dreams inspired by the book, and they shared their own messages of freedom and solidarity.

While some of their messages started with the words “I stand with”, many amended their openers to “I stand with Grenfell” in support of all those affected by the recent Grenfell Tower fire.

