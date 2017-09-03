Angelina Jolie returns for Maleficent 2

Angelina Jolie is back in ‘Maleficent 2’.

And it’s heading into production shortly.

During an interview with Deadline, the 47-year-old actress confirmed that she’s returning to acting… and will start with Disney’s upcoming ‘Maleficent’ sequel.

“I am now the breadwinner for the family so it’s time,” she laughed, confirming that that she will be reprising the titular role. “We have been working on the script and this is going to be a really strong sequel.”

– Aladdin Casts Marwan Kenzari As Jafar

– Tim Burton's Dumbo Adds Joseph Gatt

– Hayley Atwell Joins Christopher Robin

Although she’s recently taken some time out of acting to get behind the camera, there were rumours that her return to acting would be in Universal’s upcoming ‘Bride Of Frankenstein’.

But now her return is firmly cemented with Disney.

Of course, it’s no surprise to see Jolie return for the movie.

After all, it was a huge success for Disney – grossing $758 million worldwide. And there have been plans for a sequel since 2015. Not to mention, recent news that production is underway.

Unfortunately, there are no further details on ‘Maleficent 2’ – including what the film will be about. But the return of Angelina Jolie is definitely something to celebrate.

Scriptwriter Jez Butterworth is said to be penning the script, based on a draft by the original film’s writer, Linda Woolverton. ‘Maleficent’ producer Joe Roth is returning for the sequel.

‘Maleficent’ starred Angelina Jolie, Sharlto Copley, Elle Fanning, Sam Riley, and Imelda Staunton.

Robert Stromberg directed the movie, based on a script by Linda Woolverton.

