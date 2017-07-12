Andy Serkis reading Donald Trumps tweets as Gollum is magnificent

Suddenly all is clear – reading Donald Trump’s tweets makes much more sense if it’s done through the prism of a flap-footed, ‘small, slimy creature’.

And so thanks to Andy Serkis – aka Gollum himself from the ‘Lord of the Rings’ movies – we can experience such a hilarious, if ghastly thing.

Serkis was appearing on Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’, chatting about his latest performance capture triumph as Caesar in ‘War of the Planet of the Apes’.

(Credit: New Line) More

But he was pleasantly ambushed by Colbert – a MASSIVE ‘Lord of the Rings’ fan himself – into interpreting the 45th president’s scattershot social media rantings.

Hearing Serkis utter the question ‘what is covfefe, precious?’ is a marvellous thing indeed.

It’s not the first time that Trump’s uncensored meanderings have been reinterpreted.

Earlier this year, ‘Star Wars’ legend Mark Hamill made a series of recordings, performing Trump’s tweets as the Joker, from the animated Batman series, a character he’s voiced since the early 90s.

Read More:

Marvel boss talks Spider-Man: Homecoming spoilers

Valerian: summer 2017’s most divisive blockbuster?

Baywatch tops German box office thanks to The Hoff



