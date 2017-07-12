Andy Serkis reading Donald Trumps tweets as Gollum is magnificent
Suddenly all is clear – reading Donald Trump’s tweets makes much more sense if it’s done through the prism of a flap-footed, ‘small, slimy creature’.
And so thanks to Andy Serkis – aka Gollum himself from the ‘Lord of the Rings’ movies – we can experience such a hilarious, if ghastly thing.
Serkis was appearing on Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’, chatting about his latest performance capture triumph as Caesar in ‘War of the Planet of the Apes’.
But he was pleasantly ambushed by Colbert – a MASSIVE ‘Lord of the Rings’ fan himself – into interpreting the 45th president’s scattershot social media rantings.
Hearing Serkis utter the question ‘what is covfefe, precious?’ is a marvellous thing indeed.
It’s not the first time that Trump’s uncensored meanderings have been reinterpreted.
Earlier this year, ‘Star Wars’ legend Mark Hamill made a series of recordings, performing Trump’s tweets as the Joker, from the animated Batman series, a character he’s voiced since the early 90s.
