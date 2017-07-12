Andy Serkis only just found out Star Wars 8 is called The Last Jedi

The secrecy surrounding ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is so high, its cast is being kept in the dark about even the most basic things like the film’s official title.

Speaking to Yahoo Movies while promoting his new film ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ (in UK cinemas now), Andy Serkis revealed he’d only just learned the film’s official title despite it being announced months ago.

“I didn’t even know it was called ‘The Last Jedi’ till this morning,” the actor who plays Supreme Leader Snoke in ‘Star Wars’ told us.

“Literally someone told me [the title] and I went, ‘oh, is that what it’s called?'”

He says secrecy on the follow up to ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ is on another level compared to other franchises he’s worked on in the past, including ‘Apes’, the MCU, and the Tolkien films, but that he believes that director Rian Johnson has knocked it out of the park.

“Rian Johnson’s film is going to be amazing, I can’t say much more than that other than it’s been a real pleasure being part of it. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed playing Supreme Leader Snoke again.”





Serkis’ character has been the topic of much debate amongst ‘Star Wars’ fans. There are so many theories about the origins of Snoke that its become a bit of a meme itself, and even Serkis himself has got involved in the speculation online.

Am I imagining it or does this statue of Maggie T look like it's based on The Supreme Leader? pic.twitter.com/dkezazereQ — Andy Serkis (@andyserkis) July 7, 2017





Serkis’ Snoke played a small but pivotal role in JJ Abrams’ ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’, appearing as a huge hologram while commanding Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren and Domnhall Gleeson’s General Hux. As Kylo’s mentor, he seduced his protege to the Dark Side of the Force, causing him to destroy Luke Skywalker’s fledgling Jedi school.

Here’s how StarWars.com describes Snoke: The Supreme Leader of the First Order, the mysterious Snoke has no permanent base of operations, preferring to contact his underlings from a mobile command post. Snoke is powerful with the dark side of the Force, and seduced Kylo Ren into abandoning the Jedi path to become his apprentice. But Snoke also commands General Hux and the technological war machine the First Order has engineered to destroy the New Republic and Leia Organa’s Resistance.

Watch Andy and ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ co-star Steve Zahn sharing the secrets of becoming apes in our interview below…





