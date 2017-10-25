Andy Serkis interview: How a colleague's family history led to his directorial debut

Andy Serkis is famed as the guy to go to when you need an actor to play a creature using performance capture technology. He wowed audiences around the world when he played Gollum in the Lord of the Rings trilogy and again when mimicking simians in King Kong, as well as in the role of Supreme Leader Snoke in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and most recently Caesar in War for the Planet of the Apes.

So it’s a bit of a turn up that the 53-year-old’s directorial debut, Breathe, starring Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy, is a character driven film about a man paralysed by polio.

“Yes, I think people have been surprised that this is my directorial debut, and there has been a lot made of that,” says Serkis of the film that opened the London Film Festival. But he says that this is more a result of a quirk in the film production process than by design, “Jungle Book, we shot before hand, but that will come out next year.”

The reason is because his adaptation of the Rudyard Kipling’s novel, which stars Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett and Benedict Cumberbatch mixes live action sequences with performance capture technology, and consequently, the post production process is extraordinarily long, and so when Disney managed to release their live-action version first, it was decided to delay Serkis’s version until 2018.

Serkis has now directed 'Breathe' and 'Jungle Book', which is out in 2018 (Laurie Sparham)

Nonetheless, despite it being a period drama, it’s also true to say that Breathe may never have been made if it wasn’t for Serkis’ enthusiasm for performance capture technology. Breathe is inspired by the true story of the parents of the Bridget Jones producer Jonathan Cavendish, who formed a company, Imaginarium, with Serkis in 2011.

Cavendish’s father Robin, was paralysed from the neck down after contracting polio in Kenya, in the late 1950s when his wife Diana was pregnant. The film shows how Robin and his family coped with paralysis and how he helped change the way that polio sufferers could live, by asking his band of eccentric friends to come up with inventions to enable him to leave hospital and live life at home.

Serkis met Cavendish in 2009, just after he had completed filming King Kong, by which time he had realised that there was a gap in the market for a UK based performance capture studio. In 2007, after the success of Lord of the Rings, Serkis was approached by Cambridge based video games designers Ninja Theory to direct performance capture sequences for their flagship game Heavenly Sword. “When it came to shooting the sequences that we rehearsed, there was nowhere to shoot it, so rather ridiculously, I had to take the whole team to New Zealand,” says Serkis. “I came out of this experience thinking this is crazy, especially as the technology, software and cameras were all made in Oxford and Cambridge.”

Garfield as Robin Cavendish with Claire Foy as his wife Diana in romantic bliss before he is paralysed in 'Breathe'

