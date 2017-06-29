Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy in 'Breathe': Watch First Trailer for Andy Serkis' Directing Debut

Andy Serkis is earning raves for his latest motion-capture performance as Caesar, the leader of the primate rebellion in War for the Planet of the Apes. While we already know he’ll be following up that blockbuster with a more straightforward turn in next February’s Black Panther, before that he’ll make his directorial debut with the uplifting drama Breathe, due later this fall. Watch its first trailer above.

In Breathe, Andrew Garfield — coming off his Best Actor-nominated role in Hacksaw Ridge, as well as Martin Scorsese’s Silence — stars as Robin Cavendish, an adventurous young Brit who sweeps Claire Foy’s (The Crown) Diana off her feet. Their whirlwind romance is tragically complicated, however, by Robin’s sudden contraction of polio, which permanently paralyzes him from the neck down, leaving him unable to breathe without the aid of a respirator. Despite that cataclysmic turn of events, Diana refuses to let him simply succumb to grief, instead doing everything in her power to make sure that he escapes hospital confinement, develops a relationship with his newborn son, and learns to live again — a heartwarming true story that looks, from this trailer, like it’ll have people weeping in the multiplex aisles.

Also starring Hugh Bonneville and Dean-Charles Chapman, Breathe arrives in theaters on Oct. 13, just in time to possibly garner serious Oscar attention for Garfield and Foy.

