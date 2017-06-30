From 'Anchorman' Assistant to 'The House' Helmer: Andrew Jay Cohen Climbs the Ranks of Comedy

Andrew Jay Cohen has one of the cooler origin stories you could imagine in contemporary Hollywood comedy. In 2003, he was hired as an assistant to Original Nerd of Comedy Judd Apatow on the instant-classic Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. This weekend, Cohen makes his directorial debut with The House, a suburbia-set sendup of Scorsese’s Casino that teams comedic heavyweights Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler.

In between, Cohen’s résumé is loaded with various roles on other beloved laughers. Freaks and Geeks. Undeclared. The 40-Year-Old Virgin. Talladega Nights. Neighbors.

“He cut his teeth in our world,” Ferrell said fondly when remembering his House helmer’s humble beginnings. “I remember when he worked for Judd. He was always in good spirits.”

Ferrell followed that last comment with a belly laugh, and upon meeting Cohen for coffee and croissants one hot and sunny morning in Beverly Hills, it quickly becomes clear why. The 40-year-old Scarsdale, New York, native carries a contagious energy and unbridled enthusiasm for the craft of comedy — and by all accounts, life in general. And he’s amiable as hell.

The motto Cohen has subscribed to since packing up for Hollywood at 21? “Don’t be a d–k. Just be cool and pay your dues.” After graduating from Yale with a degree in film production, Cohen moved to Los Angeles with “delusions of grandeur” alongside his childhood friend Brendan O’Brien, with whom he’d go on to co-write Neighbors, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, and The House.

He landed an entry-level gig assisting a lit agent at CAA, and she was “awful,” he said. “Straight out of Swimming With Sharks.” But it was an industry bootcamp for the wet-behind-the-ears transplant.” I got humility, organizational skills, comfortable at a fast pace… and I learned how to lie,” he laughed.

Cohen made a spec commercial for Nokia “that nobody asked for” and shopped it around CAA, and it ultimately helped land him his first film gig: in New York as assistant to Adrian Lyne on the auteur’s not-so-funny Diane Lane-Richard Gere thriller Unfaithful (2002). He helped Lyne construct a lookbook of cues for the movie, and did whatever the director needed, like read Olivier Martinez’s lines as Lane spoke to him on the phone. “Adrian Lyne taught me so much about visual filmmaking,” he said.

Back in Los Angeles, Cohen came across the job listing at another talent agency, UTA, that would change his life: “It said, ‘Comedy Producer Looking for Assistant,‘” he remembered. “I was like, OK, I like comedy, I like producing… Yeah it was Judd Apatow for Anchorman. But back then he was ‘failed TV producer Judd Apatow.’ He’d had two shows canceled. Then he’d had a kid [Maude], and now he’s gonna produce this movie with these guys from SNL [Ferrell and head writer Adam McKay]. But that was the mothership.”

Cohen knew immediately that the classy San Diego-set comedy was destined for greatness. “It was a dream. Like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, golden ticket. I was in the front row,” he said. “I had never seen anything like it, the way [David] Koechner, [Paul] Rudd, Will, Christina Applegate, Fred Willard, Steve Carell, the way they were constantly going and riffing with the type of improv that we take for granted now. It blew my mind.”

In addition to being at Apatow’s beck and call, Cohen also shot behind-the-scenes footage for the film, and found his calling. “I was able to watch the process, watch Adam McKay direct Will, watch Will shine, watch Adam shine behind the camera, yelling [lines] out. I was like, want to do that! I want to be that guy.'”

