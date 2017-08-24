Amy Schumer says she 'doesn't deserve' equal pay to Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle

Amy Schumer has taken down critics who targeted her following news that she’d renegotiated her salary with Netflix after learning how much Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle were paid for their specials on the streaming service.

Many – wrongly – presumed that Schumer had been seeking pay equality when it emerged as part of a feature in Variety that she’d gone back to Netflix to ask for more money.

Chappelle and Rock were paid $20 million per special, while Schumer was paid around $11 million for her ‘The Leather Special’, which debuted in March.

It’s said that she then received ‘significantly more compensation after she raised the question of fairness relative to the Rock and Chappelle deals’.

But equal to Chappelle and Rock? Not so much.

In a post in her Instagram page, she wrote: “Thanks for chiming in on what you feel I deserve to be paid. I believe women deserve equal pay. However I don’t believe I deserve equal pay to Chris and Dave.

“They are legends and 2 of the greatest comics of all time… I didn’t ask for the same as my friends. I did ask for more than the initial offer.

“I will continue to work my ass off and be the best performer I can be. The reports of me ‘demanding’ or ‘insisting’ on equal pay to them aren’t true.”

Defending herself somewhat, Schumer added that she has ‘been selling out arenas these last couple years. Something a female comic has never done’.





So there. Have that.

Schumer follows a wealth of female celebrities who have recently highlighted pay disparity in Hollywood.

‘La La Land’ star Emma Stone, recently revealed as the world’s highest-paid actress, has said that many of her male co-stars have taken pay cuts to allow her to be paid as much as them.

