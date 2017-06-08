'Amityville: The Awakening,' In Limbo Since 2015, Loses June 30 Release Date at 11th Hour

Amityville: The Awakening is losing its prime summer release date at the 11th hour.

The Weinstein Co./Dimension Films announced Wednesday that the horror movie will no longer hit theaters on June 30.

Dimension partnered with Blumhouse Productions on The Awakening, which stars Bella Thorne, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Cameron Monaghan, Thomas Mann, and Kurtwood Smith.

The story follows a young girl who moves into a new home with her single mother and comatose young brother, who makes a miraculous recovery as other strange phenomena occur.

The umpteenth installment in the classic horror franchise, Amityville: The Awakening has been pushed back numerous times. The pic, directed by Franck Khalfoun, was first supposed to be released in January 2015. It was subsequently moved to April of this year before relocating to Jan. 6, and then to June.

No new release date has been announced.

