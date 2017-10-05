American Horror Story: Cult's next episode begins with mass shooting

The forthcoming episode of ‘American Horror Story: Cult’ starts with a mass shooting, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The episode finds a lone shooter taking aim at a crowd attending a political rally.

So far, FX and 20th Century Fox have declined to comment on whether the episode will be temporarily shelved in light of the horrific events in Las Vegas.

Stephen Paddock used an arsenal of automatic weapons to open fire on a crowd attending a country music festival from his room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel on Sunday night.

He killed 58 people and hundreds of others were injured.

The latest series of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s focuses on Evan Peters’ Kai Anderson, a mentally damaged Donald Trump supporter who begins to assemble a group of murderous followers around him.

And it’s not the first time that the show has featured a mass shooting – Peters’ character in the first season commits gruesome mass murder in a high school.

Back in 1999, ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ found itself in the similar situation of having to pull the episode ‘Earshot’, which depicted a school shooting.

It was set to be broadcast on the one-week anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre, in which 12 students and a teacher were murdered by two gunmen.

