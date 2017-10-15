American Horror Story: Cult is the most important TV show of 2017

In a year rife with political discourse, American Horror Story is bang on the money with its social commentary.

We’re now just past the halfway point of the seventh season of American Horror Story: Cult, with each episode nailing the current mood of US politics, with the 2016 election as its setting. Within the perceived madness of Trump versus Clinton, the characters and stories we follow mirror the feeling of a nation divided and the insanity that engulfs modern America.

After a slow start and a focus on killer clowns that appeared to coincide with the release of It in cinemas, the show’s since settled into a fascinating and relatable story in the aftermath of the US election that portrays the now familiar divide of the right and the left.

But not only do our characters – rightwing Trump admirer and brainwashing narcissist Kai (Evan Peters), married couple Ally (Sarah Paulson) and Ivy (Alison Pill), and the collective of disgruntled, alienated folk like their new babysitter Winter (Billie Lourd) and news reporter Beverly Hope (Adina Porter) – form a mishmash of diverse, interesting, and somewhat creepy personas; their intertwining relationships and individual experiences come together for its politically-driven narrative too.

Despite other TV shows tackling politics – Veep and, more recently, the latest season of House of Cards – AHS: Cult feels much more current and particularly visceral. Anyone who uses social media and engages in anything political (such as anti-Trump tweets and tweeters) will instantly recognise the language and traits of the lefties, liberals, and rightwingers.

On one hand it’s amusing because it’s so on the nose in a subtly satirical way. On the other, it’s scary how accurate it is and does reflect the mood of people after Donald Trump somehow became President. The attitudes we see from Kai’s anti-immigrant, more sinister mindset as he strives to become an influential political figure and those from liberal lesbians Ally and Ivy who are struggling to come to terms with Hillary’s loss are raw and engaging.

At times, Cult is undoubtedly stoking the fire of how the left are deeming Trump’s tenure as dangerous and evil, but for the most part it’s a really solid commentary on the reaction of both sides and how each views the world. It also does a stellar job of showing how the left are coping with a Trump Presidency and the processes of the trauma. Similarly, we see Kai’s ascension into the political sphere by invoking paranoia and manipulative ideas to supposedly Make America Great Again – essentially using a fear-mongering, brash approach implemented by Trump himself.

With its displaced and passionately driven characters, Cult shows us life in America in 2017 and addresses worries and opinions from both sides while giving us, the audience, a gripping and intriguing mystery-horror-drama. The episodes and plots mimic what we’ve seen happen in the real world as well as the social attitudes citizens have.

Sure, the series has its controversies. Episode 6 had parts of a public gun massacre cut, and there’s plenty of masochistic violence and torture abound, which intertwines into the overarching story. But in short, it’s the most consistent and engaging depiction of 21st century politics on television right now, with a sinister and scary subtext involving conspiracies, clowns, and concerns that divide existing Americans.

One day, when the Trump administration bows out and its impacts blow over (if they ever will), American Horror Story: Cult will serve as a somewhat accurate representation of what life, social media, and people’s attitudes were like now.

American Horror Story: Cult is available on Sky Catchup, and on each Friday at 10pm on Fox.



