Amber Heard's 'queen of the sea' Mera from Aquaman unveiled

Heard… as Queen of Atlantis Mera in the forthcoming Aquaman – Credit: Warner Bros

Amber Heard’s Mera from the forthcoming sub-aqua superhero movie ‘Aquaman’ has been revealed.

Director James Wan dropped a snap of Heard, busting her shimmery green get-up, on Twitter, to some considerable fanfare.

“Lady MERA swept in from the sea. First day with the exquisite Amber Heard,” he captioned.

Lady MERA swept in from the sea. First day with the exquisite Amber Heard. (Shot by the talented @jasinboland ) pic.twitter.com/FWQANu0S12 — James Wan (@creepypuppet) May 18, 2017





Her outfit appears rather more vivid than that seen in Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’. (Compare and contrast below).

Saw this hydrokinetic vision come out of the sea and snapped a photo with my Leica. pic.twitter.com/rwU54XzScK — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) October 12, 2016





Heard also tweeted from her first day on set, boning up on some Aquaman while in the make-up chair.

“Over a year of prep, 6 months of training, & countless hrs of denying myself pleasure, aka donuts, has led to this moment: Day 1,” she wrote.

Over a year of prep, 6 months of training, & countless hrs of denying myself pleasure, aka donuts, has led to this moment: Day 1. #Aquaman pic.twitter.com/qW1UE10RxS — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) May 18, 2017





The movie will find ‘Game of Thrones’ star Jason Momoa as the aquatic superhero, and King of Atlantis, able to communicate with other sea life, manipulate the oceans and swim at supersonic speeds.

Heard’s Mera is the Queen of Atlantis who possesses ‘hydrokinetic’ and telepathic powers, starring alongside Willem Dafoe as undersea scientist Nuidis Vulko and ‘The Get Down’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Aquaman’s arch enemy.

Also on the bill are Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren and Nicole Kidman.

It’s due out in December, 2018.

