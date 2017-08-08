Amber Heard breaks silence on split from billionaire Elon Musk

The actress and the billionaire entrepreneur have used social media to speak publicly about their break-up.

Actress Amber Heard has addressed her split from Tesla Motors founder Elon Musk, although she has said they will “remain close”.

The Danish Girl star has also thanked fans for their support during “these difficult, very human times”.

In a post shared on Instagram, Heard wrote: “Being in the public eye means having to explain yourself to so many people, so much of the time.

“In this case, I’d like to remain more quiet.

“Although we have broken up, Elon and I care deeply for one another and remain close.

“Thank you for the continued support, respect, and privacy during these difficult, very human times.”

Along with her message, Heard – who was previously married to Johnny Depp – posted two images of floral decorations that spelled out the words “give”, “love” and “joy”.

Heard, 31, and billionaire tycoon Musk, 46, made their relationship official on the social networking site three months ago.

She posted a picture of the two of them together at dinner, with Musk sporting a red lipstick kiss on his cheek.

Reports surfaced at the weekend that the pair had parted ways, and on Monday Musk commented on one of Heard’s Instagram pictures with a message confirming the split.

Musk wrote, under a comparison picture of Heard with Disney’s Little Mermaid character Ariel: “V cute.”

He added: “Btw, just to clear up some of the press storm this weekend, although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another.

“Long distance relationships when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds.”

Musk split from British actress Talulah Riley last year.

Heard was involved in a public split from Hollywood star Depp, whom she had met on the set of 2011 film The Rum Diary and married in 2015, last year amid claims of domestic abuse.

Depp vehemently denied he had been “verbally and physically abusive” for the entirety of their four-year-relationship.

The former couple later issued a joint statement saying there was “never any intent of physical or emotional harm”.

Their divorce was finalised in January.