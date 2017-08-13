The Amazing Spider-Man 3 would have brought back the Green Goblin

The Green Goblin almost returned in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’.

But it wouldn’t have been Harry Osborn…

During an interview with Den of Geek, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ director Marc Webb revealed his plans for ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’… and it sounds pretty out there.

“Yeah, we were talking about the Sinister Six,” he said. “They were going to make a Sinister Six movie before we did the third one. But I wanted… Chris Cooper was going to come back and play the Goblin.”

Hang on… what?

‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ saw Chris Cooper in the role of Norman Osborn – the ill-fated father of Harry Osborn and owner of Oscorp.

Norman Osborn clearly wasn’t well in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – Credit: Sony Pictures More

But as we all know, he eventually died during the movie, and was avenged by his son who seemingly became the Green Goblin.

So, how was the deceased Norman Osborn going to return?

“We were going to freeze his head, and then he was going to be brought back to life,” he explained, somewhat vaguely. “And then there was that character called The Gentleman. We had some notions about how to do it, but I think maybe we were thinking too far ahead when we started building in those things. But it was a fun exercise. I look back very fondly on those days.”

Norman Osborn’s frozen head was already spotted in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – Credit: Sony Pictures More

It sounds as though The Gentleman may have been used to form the Sinister Six.

After all, the comic books saw him recruit Doctor Octopus, Electro, Mysterio and the Vulture as members of a new incarnation of the Sinister Six. And it sounds as though The Gentleman may have been the shadowy figure depicted roaming the halls of Oscorp amongst its hidden projects.

Either way, the Green Goblin was supposed to lead the Sinister Six.

And they already had their sights set on a familiar villain to join him.

“Well, [The Green Goblin] was going to be the main villain,” said Webb. “He was going to come out and lead the Sinister Six. We had talked about Vulture a little bit too, actually.”

Of course, The Vulture’s tech was already seen in the secret halls of Oscorp… but I can’t help thinking we probably got a much better version of the iconic Spider-Man villain in the recent film, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’.

And we didn’t have to roll our eyes at an undead Norman Osborn, either.

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man. He’s joined by Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr, Angourie Rice, Zendaya, Tony Revolori, Bokeem Woodbine and Michael Keaton.

Jon Watts directed the movie based on a script he co-wrote alongside Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Christopher Ford, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers.

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ opened in cinemas on 7 July 2017.

