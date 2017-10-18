I Am Not a Witch director on the modern persecution of witches in Zambia and Ghana

“I visited witch camps in Zambia and Ghana,” says I Am Not a Witch director Rungano Nyoni. “They are very disorganised and sparse and run by different chiefs.”

It sounds like something out of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible or Shakespeare’s Macbeth but is a story told in the present. A witch camp is a settlement that gives refuge to women accused of being witches. They are most prevalent in Ghana where the government has announced an initiative to close witch camps and teach the populations that witches do not in fact exist.

“There is nothing extraordinary about witch camps,” says Nyoni. “They are like normal villages, but populated by older women. They have the women working on the land and doing everyday activities.”

It is the philosophy and the misogyny behind them that drove the 35-year-old director to make her debut film about these enclaves. “I am just trying to point out the absurdity of something that is misogynistic,” she says. “In my research, I found that the way that these people who held witches talked about women were extraordinary, so the film came from a place of anger.”

The young actress Maggie Mulubwa who plays nine-year-old Shula, who is accused of being a witch

The director has channelled that anger into comedy. A cruel humour that has had audiences wondering whether they should laugh of cry, ever since the film received its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. “The best way for me to vent this anger was through a cruel humour, it’s a Zambian sense of humour which tends to be cruel, we have this hang up that we see in Britain of hierarchies where the middle class can’t laugh at the working class.”

I am Not a Witch tells the story of nine-year-old Shula, who is accused of being a witch. She is faced with a choice of living as a witch in a camp that doubles as a tourist attraction, or trying to escape and being turned into a goat. A detail that was inspired by a French fairy tale, La Chèvre de Monsieur Seguin (Mr Seguin’s Goat), which tales the story of goats who want to escape life on their farm, even though they know they face near certain death by a wolf should they do so. It’s about how the desire to have a moment of freedom is stronger than the fear of death. It is through Shula’s eyes that we learn about life on a witch camp.

The young actress Maggie Mulubwa was discovered after an extensive search. Nyoni looked at approximately 1000 children before making her decision. When Nyoni discovered that Mulubwa had never been to school, she set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds to give her mesmerising lead actress an education in Lusaka. The rest of the cast are a mix of family members, non-professional actors and a captivating performance by Zambian TV star Herny B.J. Phiri as government official Mr. Banda.

Nyoni wanted to tell the story through the eyes of a child as she feels that people are more willing to change when they have to accommodate a child. Indeed when we see Nyoni for the first time, it is the first hint that I Am Not A Witch will be a comedy as she’s wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with #Bootycall across its front. “Africans and their random T-shirts!” laughs Nyoni. “That is giving people permission to laugh as people are kind of scared at laughing at the film.”

For the director the film is about, “How people impose rules, how people follow those rules and how difficult it is to break away from those rules, even if they are kind of unspoken rules, or tradition.”

